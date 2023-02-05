Gameday: Raptors @ Grizzlies

The Toronto Raptors will face off against the Memphis Grizzlies tonight and this could be a game that is tipped in their favor because of a lot of missing players for Memphis. Toronto is looking to finish off their west coast road trip strong going into the trade deadline where it’s almost a guarantee we see some changes to this team.

Currently Dillon Brooks is suspended so there goes one of Memphis’ best defenders, Ja Morant is questionable with a wrist injury, Jaren Jackson Jr is questionable with a thigh injury, Steven Adams is out with a knee injury, just a bevy of injured players in Memphis may make this game a simple victory for Toronto. Coming into this game the Raptors are 24-30 and coming off a win albeit a poor one against the Houston Rockets. The Memphis Grizzlies have the second best defensive rating in the NBA but once again due to all the injuries we could be seeing a less than formidable Grizzlies team tonight.

Fred VanVleet has been on a tear for what feels like forever and they will surely need his potent offense to win this game despite all the potentially unavailable players. Over his last 20 games Fred is averaging 21.7 points and 7 assists per game and he’s often been a pillar which Toronto can lean on when the rest of the offense is failing to produce. Pascal Siakam has been in quite a slump lately so hopefully we can see him break out of it and return to his early season form that we know and love.

Even without the aforementioned players the Grizzlies still have competent guys to step up in their place, it is imperative that Toronto doesn’t take their foot off the gas pedal at any point during this game. Toronto has a poorly ranked defense and if you leave Memphis open they will burn you, especially Desmond Bane.

This game likely does nothing to impact the outcome at the trade deadline but surely they still want to win games? Right? Welcome back Danny Green as well.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 6pm EST | TV: TSN 1/3/4/5 | Radio: TSN Radio 1050

Raptors Lineup

O.G. Anunoby (wrist) is out for the rest of the road trip. Otto Porter Jr’s season is over (toe).

PG: Fred VanVleet, Malachi Flynn, Dalano Banton

SG: Gary Trent Jr.

SF: Scottie Barnes, Juancho Hernangomez

PF: Pascal Siakam, Chris Boucher, Thaddeus Young

C: Precious Achiuwa, Christian Koloko, Khem Birch

Grizzlies Lineup

Ja Morant questionable(Wrist), Jaren Jackson Jr. questionable(Thigh), Steven Adams out(Knee), Dillon Brooks out(Suspension)

PG: Tyus Jones,

SG: Desmond Bane, Danny Green

SF: John Konchar, Jake Laravia

PF: Xavier Tillman, Santi Aldama

C: Brandon Clarke,

The Line

Memphis is Favored by 4 points, Total points is 229.5