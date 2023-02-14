Gameday: Magic @ Raptors, Feb 14

The Toronto Raptors will look to head into the all-star break with a win against the Orlando Magic.

First and foremost… Happy Valentines day

The Toronto Raptors will look to head into the all-star break on a win against the Orlando Magic at home. Pascal Siakam (all-star) and Scottie Barnes (rising star) will be heading to Utah during the break.

On a Sunday afternoon game, the Raptors narrowly won against the Detroit Pistons. For the second game in a row, there was a collapse in the 4th quarter that nearly cost the Raptors another game.

Harder than it needed to be: the 2022-23 Toronto Raptors — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 12, 2023 This pretty much sums up the last two games.



Raptors: Fred VanVleet led the way with 35 points and 8 assists along with 6 threes. He’s been incredibly inconsistent as of late. In one game he’ll drop 30 points with efficient shooting and in the next game he’ll score 15 points with extremely inefficient shooting. Let’s hope he finds consistency in his game soon.

What a find by Pascal Siakam to find VanVleet open for the catch-and-shoot three.

Siakam also had an outstanding performance, putting up 28 points and 6 assists. He’s been on fire the past three games and he will continue to bring that momentum against the Magic tonight.

Scottie Barnes also put up 20 points against the Pistons. Without Gary Trent Jr, his 3-point shooting really came to life against the Pistons.

Scottie doing a step back three?? Absolutely beautiful to watch.

Also can’t forget this clutch three by Scottie.

Scottie has also been inconsistent but it’s part of the process. Scottie taking over games in the clutch at this point of the season is a really great sign.

Magic: The Magic are coming to Toronto on a back-to-back after beating the Chicago Bulls yesterday. They are a young team but got a load of talent.

Paolo Banchero, the first overall pick of the 2022 draft, is coming from Chicago after dropping 22 points. Markelle Fultz is continuing his amazing comeback season after dropping 18 points and Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr also scored 18 and 15 points each.

This bunch is the main players to look out for but there is still more talent riding on the bench. Jalen Suggs, Mo Wagner, Jonathan Isaac, Caleb Houstan and Bol Bol are all players who have the ability to go off against us.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30pm EDT | TV: SN1

Raptors Lineup

O.G. Anunoby (wrist) is out again and Otto Porter Jr’s season is over (toe.) Gary Trent Jr (calf) is questionable.

PG: Fred VanVleet, Malachi Flynn, Dalano Banton

SG: Joe Wieskamp

SF: Scottie Barnes, Juancho Hernangomez

PF: Pascal Siakam, Chris Boucher, Thaddeus Young

C: Precious Achiuwa, Jakob Poeltl

Magic Lineup

R.J. Hampton didn’t travel with the team. Cole Anthony was a late scratch against Chicago due to right wrist soreness.

PG: Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs,

SG: Gary Harris, Caleb Houstan, Kevon Harris,

SF: Franz Wagner, Jonathan Isaac

PF: Paolo Banchero, Chuma Okeke, Admiral Schofield, Mortiz Wagner

C: Wendell Carter Jr, Bol Bol

Upcoming Regular Season Schedule

Pelicans @ Raptors, Feb 23

Raptors @ Pistons, Feb 25