Quick Reaction: Magic 113, Raptors 123

A
|P. Siakam41 MIN, 26 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST, 2 STL, 10-15 FG, 2-4 3FG, 4-6 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 8 +/-
Another stellar performance for the now two-time all-star. Orlando has a lot of different options to throw at Siakam defensively but it just wasn’t enough. He depended a lot on the mid-range pull-up, but it’s hard to complain when he’s hitting them.
B+
|P. Achiuwa34 MIN, 11 PTS, 13 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 4-7 FG, 1-2 3FG, 2-2 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, 11 +/-
Precious did all that was required of him tonight. Played with physicality, rebounded well, and took the shots that were given to him. No complaints here.
A+
|J. Poeltl37 MIN, 30 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 15-17 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 6 BLK, 2 TO, 18 +/-
An absolutely unreal performance from Jakob tonight. Not only did he finish with tremendous numbers, but his impact on everyone else on the team was huge.
B
|S. Barnes36 MIN, 17 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 6-15 FG, 0-2 3FG, 5-7 FT, 2 BLK, 1 TO, 8 +/-
A quieter performance from Scottie than perhaps we’re used to, but Orlando’s length + the team missing their two best shooters probably impacts Scottie more than it does anybody else. But when 17,6 and 6 is considered a quiet night, we must be heading in the right direction.
A
|F. VanVleet35 MIN, 10 PTS, 0 REB, 15 AST, 3 STL, 3-12 FG, 3-9 3FG, 1-1 FT, 1 BLK, 5 TO, 14 +/-
A whopping 15 assists for Fred today, who had trouble getting the shot to fall against a long, scrappy Magic team. He kept the ball moving and fed those who were hot, and that’s all you can really ask for.
Inc
|T. Young07 MIN, 4 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 2-2 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -5 +/-
Thad was having one heck of a performance until a knee sprain kept him out of the rest of the game. Thankfully he’ll have the break to recover and get back to form.
B+
|C. Boucher23 MIN, 13 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 6-8 FG, 0-2 3FG, 1-1 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -1 +/-
Boucher led the bench in scoring tonight and even blocked Bol Bol for a three. He might be the only person alive who can do that, for whatever that’s worth.
B+
|M. Flynn13 MIN, 10 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 3-4 FG, 2-3 3FG, 2-3 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -4 +/-
Perhaps the best minutes from Flynn we’ve seen in quite some time. Perhaps the addition of a true roller can actually unlock some of what Flynn promised earlier in his career.
C
|J. Dowtin Jr.10 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 0-2 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 0 +/-
Nice to see Dowtin get some run, but it didn’t lead to much ultimately.
B
|Nick Nurse
Nothing really to complain about from a coaching perspective. Injuries still remain a problem so it’s hard to hold him responsible for the long minutes again.
Things We Saw
- Nurse gave Flynn, Banton, and even Dowtin time tonight as it’s clear he’s still searching for someone to firmly grasp the backup point-guard spot. Flynn outplayed both by a wide margin, it will be interesting to see if he continues to succeed in this new lineup, and if Nurse opts to use him more with Peoltl in stretches where Fred is resting.
- The fouls still remain a concern for Poeltl, who finished with 5 tonight. Whether it’s just a matter of settling into his new roll or something the Raptors need to work on with him, it certainly can’t be sustainable going forward.