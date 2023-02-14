Quick Reaction: Magic 113, Raptors 123

A P. Siakam 41 MIN, 26 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST, 2 STL, 10-15 FG, 2-4 3FG, 4-6 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 8 +/- Another stellar performance for the now two-time all-star. Orlando has a lot of different options to throw at Siakam defensively but it just wasn’t enough. He depended a lot on the mid-range pull-up, but it’s hard to complain when he’s hitting them.

B+ P. Achiuwa 34 MIN, 11 PTS, 13 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 4-7 FG, 1-2 3FG, 2-2 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, 11 +/- Precious did all that was required of him tonight. Played with physicality, rebounded well, and took the shots that were given to him. No complaints here.

A+ J. Poeltl 37 MIN, 30 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 15-17 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 6 BLK, 2 TO, 18 +/- An absolutely unreal performance from Jakob tonight. Not only did he finish with tremendous numbers, but his impact on everyone else on the team was huge.

B S. Barnes 36 MIN, 17 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 6-15 FG, 0-2 3FG, 5-7 FT, 2 BLK, 1 TO, 8 +/- A quieter performance from Scottie than perhaps we’re used to, but Orlando’s length + the team missing their two best shooters probably impacts Scottie more than it does anybody else. But when 17,6 and 6 is considered a quiet night, we must be heading in the right direction.

A F. VanVleet 35 MIN, 10 PTS, 0 REB, 15 AST, 3 STL, 3-12 FG, 3-9 3FG, 1-1 FT, 1 BLK, 5 TO, 14 +/- A whopping 15 assists for Fred today, who had trouble getting the shot to fall against a long, scrappy Magic team. He kept the ball moving and fed those who were hot, and that’s all you can really ask for.

Inc T. Young 07 MIN, 4 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 2-2 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -5 +/- Thad was having one heck of a performance until a knee sprain kept him out of the rest of the game. Thankfully he’ll have the break to recover and get back to form.

B+ C. Boucher 23 MIN, 13 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 6-8 FG, 0-2 3FG, 1-1 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -1 +/- Boucher led the bench in scoring tonight and even blocked Bol Bol for a three. He might be the only person alive who can do that, for whatever that’s worth.

B+ M. Flynn 13 MIN, 10 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 3-4 FG, 2-3 3FG, 2-3 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -4 +/- Perhaps the best minutes from Flynn we’ve seen in quite some time. Perhaps the addition of a true roller can actually unlock some of what Flynn promised earlier in his career.

C J. Dowtin Jr. 10 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 0-2 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 0 +/- Nice to see Dowtin get some run, but it didn’t lead to much ultimately.