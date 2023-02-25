Gameday: Raptors @ Pistons, February 25

If you sleep in you might miss some of this one, especially those on the West Coast!
The Raptors and Pistons play at noon because the Red Wings also have a home game in the same arena later tonight at 8pm. Toronto has won the first two meetings this season, including a one point win at home on Feb. 12 before the all-star break. The final contest between these two is in March.
Raptors scope (29-31, 9th in East | Offensive rating: 10th | Defensive rating: 18th)
Toronto comes in a half game up on Washington for the nine spot and a game back of Atlanta for eighth. This is the first leg of a back to back that should be treated as a must win vs the worst team in the East. The Raptors play in Cleveland on Sunday.
Jakob Poeltl is averaging 19.9 points, 10.7 boards and 3.3 blocks since joining the starting lineup two weeks ago against the Pistons.
Pistons scope (15-45, 15th in East | Offensive rating: 26th | Defensive rating: 29th)
Detroit’s season is obviously lost but the Pistons have been competitive lately. The Raptors squeaked by them recently, and the Pistons last loss on Thursday came at the buzzer via Wendell Carter Jr. It was Carter’s first ever game winning buzzer-beater at any level.
Players to watch: Bojan Bogdanovic had 33 points in Toronto, which is tied for his second highest scoring output of the season. Alec Burks made four threes in both that meeting and on Thursday vs the Magic.
Game Info
Tip-Off: 12 pm EST | TV: Sportsnet One/4K | Radio: TSN Radio 1050
Raptors Lineup
Fred VanVleet turns 29 years old today but remains out for personal reasons. Dalano Banton and Ron Harper Jr. are with the Raptors 905. Otto Porter Jr. is done for the season.
PG: Scottie Barnes, Jeff Dowtin Jr, Malachi Flynn
SG: Gary Trent Jr.
SF: O.G. Anunoby, Juancho Hernangomez, Joe Wieskamp
PF: Pascal Siakam, Chris Boucher, Thaddeus Young
C: Jakob Poeltl, Precious Achiuwa, Christian Koloko
Pistons Lineup
Cade Cunningham (stress fracture) is out the season. Jalen Duren (ankle) is also out. Marvin Bagley III (right hand fractures) is probable after missing the last 20 games. Nerlens Noel (personal) is away from the team. Jared Rhoden and Buddy Boeheim are in the G-league.
PG: Killian Hayes, Cory Joseph
SG: Jaden Ivey, Alec Burks, Rodney McGruder
SF: Bojan Bogdanovic, Hamidou Diallo
PF: Marvin Bagley III, Isaiah Livers
C: Isaiah Stewart, James Wiseman
The Line
The Raptors are favoured by seven. Over/Under is 227.