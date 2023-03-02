Gameday: Raptors @ Wizards, March 2

The NBA season is nearly five months old, but the Raptors and Wizards haven’t faced each other despite residing in the same conference until now with 19 games to go. How does that work NBA schedulers?

These teams will get quite familiar with each other with two contests over the next three nights, and another meeting in Toronto is scheduled on March 26th. Toronto and Washington are separated by a game.

Raptors scope (31-32, 9th in East | Offensive rating: 14th | Defensive rating: 15th)

Will Barton hasn’t scored his first Raptors basket yet but he is already facing his old team! Barton’s real homecoming will come in Denver next week, however he did play 40 games with the Wizards this season. Barton struggled, averaging 7.7 points in a significantly smaller role and production compared to his Nuggets days. While he shot 38 percent from three, Barton’s play on both ends made him expendable. He came to Toronto looking for a better situation and immediately gets an opportunity to prove that, if Nick Nurse uses him of course.

The Raptors went 8-3 in February but have a 103.9 offensive rating over their last three games. Nick Nurse says he has been generally happy with the actions and shots generated, they just need to start falling. Tonight would be a good start!

Wizards scope (29-32, 10th in East | Offensive rating: 15th | Defensive rating: 18th)

First thing to check on with the Wizards is Kyle Kuzma’s fit. Here’s Tuesday’s edition.

Rate Kyle Kuzma's drip pic.twitter.com/Zrox0h2M5c — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) February 28, 2023

Washington won that game in Atlanta and should have their 20-plus point scoring trio of Kuzma, Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis intact. Kuzma only shot 36 percent from the field in February, but Beal and Porzingis both averaged 26 points on over 50 percent. Contributions outside of those three are hit or miss. It’s a good test for the Raptors defence to contain multiple scoring threats while also making sure role players dont have a big night.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7 pm EST | TV: Sportsnet One/4K | Radio: Sportsnet 590

Raptors Lineup

Jeff Dowin Jr, Christian Koloko, Dalano Banton, Joe Wieskamp and Ron Harper Jr. are all with the Raptors 905. Otto Porter is done for the season.

PG: Fred VanVleet, Malachi Flynn

SG: Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr, Will Barton

SF: O.G. Anunoby

PF: Pascal Siakam, Chris Boucher, Thaddeus Young

C: Jakob Poeltl, Precious Achiuwa

Wizards Lineup

Porzingis (knee) missed the last two games but is no longer on the injury report. Monte Morris (back) is considered week to week.

PG: Delon Wright, Kendrick Nunn

SG: Bradley Beal, Corey Kispert, Jordan Goodwin

SF: Kyle Kuzma, Deni Advija

PF: Kristaps Porzingis, Anthony Gill

C: Daniel Gafford, Taj Gibson

The Line

The Raptors were favoured by one, now bumped up to two. Over/Under is 222.5