Experience the Ultimate Raptors Game Day with Coors Light’s Home Court Chill

Coors Light, the Official Beer of the Toronto Raptors, is bringing the ultimate chill experience to Raptors fans this season with Home Court Chill.

Coors Light, the Official Beer of the Toronto Raptors, is bringing the ultimate chill experience to Raptors fans this season with Home Court Chill. Fans have the chance to win an exclusive package to watch the Raptors take on Detroit on March 24th, including a pre-game VIP experience with Raptors talent at RS, a variety of Raptors x Coors Light swag, and of course, food and Coors Light at the game.

Coors Light is dedicated to creating unforgettable experiences for basketball fans. Whether you’re a die-hard Raptors fan or just love a good game, Home Court Chill is the ultimate way to chill and cheer on your favourite team. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this exciting experience!

The contest is open until March 5th, so click here for details on how to enter!