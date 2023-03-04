,

Splitting against the Wizards – Raptors Reaction Podcast

Host Samson Folk details the Raptors overtime win over the Wizards.

Host Samson Folk details the Raptors overtime win over the Wizards.

Reggie Evans Award: O.G. Anunoby

QR Comment: CJT

Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Raptors Reaction episodes are available separately as well.

The Rapcast can be found wherever you download podcasts.

Previous: Quick Reaction: Raptors 116, Wizards 109

1 thought on “Splitting against the Wizards – Raptors Reaction Podcast”

Leave a Comment