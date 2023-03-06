,

Fred’s playmaking, Pascal adjusting, and Poeltl destroying – Raptors Weekly Podcast

Host Samson Folk brings on his pal Louis Zatzman to talk about the Raptors elder statesmen, and how they've been doing so far this season.

Host Samson Folk brings on his pal Louis Zatzman to talk about the Raptors elder statesmen, and how they’ve been doing so far this season.

The Rapcast can be found wherever you download podcasts.

Previous: Gameday: Raptors @ Nuggets
Next: Toronto’s six minutes of excellence meant more than its win over the Wizards

1 thought on “Fred’s playmaking, Pascal adjusting, and Poeltl destroying – Raptors Weekly Podcast”

  1. Pingback: Fred’s playmaking, Pascal adjusting, and Poeltl destroying – Raptors Weekly Podcast – A Bun In The Oven

Leave a Comment