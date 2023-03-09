Quick Reaction: Raptors 100, Clippers 108

A O. Anunoby 37 MIN, 18 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 3 STL, 7-11 FG, 4-7 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -2 +/- Great defence tonight and an amazing three-point shot to beat the shot clock late in the third quarter. That’s two games in a row now with great shooting from Anunoby.

B+ P. Siakam 41 MIN, 20 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 9-21 FG, 1-3 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -12 +/- A good start to the game and he made some tough shots in this one. Two key and ones in the third quarter kept Toronto hanging around when the Raptors were struggling.

B J. Poeltl 30 MIN, 8 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 4-8 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 2 BLK, 3 TO, -2 +/- Good start, especially defensively, missed some bunnies tonight but he still had a solid outing.

B- S. Barnes 37 MIN, 20 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 6-21 FG, 2-4 3FG, 6-6 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -10 +/- First made three-pointer in three games so that was a good sight to see Scottie finally make some threes. He’s been taking some tough shots lately and he had some bad passes that lead to turnovers. He was great late in the fourth quarter but it was too little too late.

B- F. VanVleet 39 MIN, 13 PTS, 4 REB, 9 AST, 3 STL, 4-12 FG, 3-8 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -2 +/- Great defence and back-to-back games with a shot from Curry range. Just like Siakam, he made some tough and impressive shots tonight.

D P. Achiuwa 12 MIN, 0 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-2 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 3 +/- Missed a bunny and three fouls limited his first-half action. Saw more action in the second half but only contributed a few rebounds.

D+ G. Trent Jr. 24 MIN, 7 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2-11 FG, 1-5 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -7 +/- Terrible start in the first half as he went 0-6. He kind of came alive late in the game but it was not enough.

A+ C. Boucher 15 MIN, 14 PTS, 6 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 5-8 FG, 2-4 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -1 +/- Instant impact off the bench- nine points and six rebounds after his first shift. It was frustrating to see Boucher only get six minutes in the second half after an amazing first-half display. Easily Toronto’s best player tonight.

D T. Young 05 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-2 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -7 +/- He was hustling when out there but it was a tough performance with his two misses coming at the rim.