Quick Reaction: Raptors 100, Clippers 108

|Raptors
|100
|Final
Box Score
|108
|Clippers
A
|O. Anunoby37 MIN, 18 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 3 STL, 7-11 FG, 4-7 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -2 +/-
Great defence tonight and an amazing three-point shot to beat the shot clock late in the third quarter. That’s two games in a row now with great shooting from Anunoby.
B+
|P. Siakam41 MIN, 20 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 9-21 FG, 1-3 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -12 +/-
A good start to the game and he made some tough shots in this one. Two key and ones in the third quarter kept Toronto hanging around when the Raptors were struggling.
B
|J. Poeltl30 MIN, 8 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 4-8 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 2 BLK, 3 TO, -2 +/-
Good start, especially defensively, missed some bunnies tonight but he still had a solid outing.
B-
|S. Barnes37 MIN, 20 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 6-21 FG, 2-4 3FG, 6-6 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -10 +/-
First made three-pointer in three games so that was a good sight to see Scottie finally make some threes. He’s been taking some tough shots lately and he had some bad passes that lead to turnovers. He was great late in the fourth quarter but it was too little too late.
B-
|F. VanVleet39 MIN, 13 PTS, 4 REB, 9 AST, 3 STL, 4-12 FG, 3-8 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -2 +/-
Great defence and back-to-back games with a shot from Curry range. Just like Siakam, he made some tough and impressive shots tonight.
D
|P. Achiuwa12 MIN, 0 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-2 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 3 +/-
Missed a bunny and three fouls limited his first-half action. Saw more action in the second half but only contributed a few rebounds.
D+
|G. Trent Jr.24 MIN, 7 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2-11 FG, 1-5 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -7 +/-
Terrible start in the first half as he went 0-6. He kind of came alive late in the game but it was not enough.
A+
|C. Boucher15 MIN, 14 PTS, 6 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 5-8 FG, 2-4 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -1 +/-
Instant impact off the bench- nine points and six rebounds after his first shift. It was frustrating to see Boucher only get six minutes in the second half after an amazing first-half display. Easily Toronto’s best player tonight.
D
|T. Young05 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-2 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -7 +/-
He was hustling when out there but it was a tough performance with his two misses coming at the rim.
C-
|Nick Nurse
Kind of tough to blame the coach when so many of the players had subpar games but the one thing he can take flack for is not going to Boucher more tonight. After his first and only shift in the first half, Boucher didn’t see the court again until the 43-second mark in the third quarter and only got six more minutes.
Things We Saw
- An insane start on the defensive end for the Raptors, forcing seven turnovers and holding the Clippers to 17 points in the first quarter. The defence disappeared for the rest of the game as the Clippers were able to pass the 25-point mark in the three remaining quarters.
- The bench disappears. It would have been nice to have Will Barton for this one, as after two great performances by the bench it was a no-show outside of Chris Boucher.
- Bad discipline by Toronto. The Clippers drew 23 fouls and earned 31 free throws.
1 thought on “Quick Reaction: Raptors 100, Clippers 108”