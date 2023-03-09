The Foster Toss and Playoff Chances – Confederacy of Dunks

On this episode, the egregious Foster toss, squad potential, which team needs a documentary this season and which team is the toughest.

Season 10, Episode 281

In this episode, we start by discussing the recent ejection of Scottie Barnes during the Raptors game against the Nuggets. Scottie getting tossed was pretty egregious, and we share some of our own memorable moments that left us shaking our heads as Raptors fans.

Moving on, we take a closer look at the Raptors’ recent performance since acquiring Jakob Poeltl. The team is currently 21st in offence, 12th in defence, and 18th in net rating with a record of 6-4. We discuss the potential of this squad and what the best-case scenario could be for them, including their chances of making it through the play-in and causing problems for other teams in the playoffs.

Next, we turn our attention to which team we would choose to shoot a documentary of this year. With so many exciting storylines and personalities across the league, it’s a tough call, but we share our top pick and why we think they would make for great viewing.

Finally, we wrap up the episode by discussing the toughest team in the league. From physicality to mental toughness, we debate which team has what it takes to come out on top.

With Sahal Abdi and Nigel Nicholas!

Creative Commons licensing credits for each episode can be found here.

Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Confederacy of Dunks episodes are available separately as well.