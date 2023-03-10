, ,

NBA Headlines with Louis Zatzman – Buckets & Tea NBA Show

Host Cathryn Naiker is joined by Louis Zatzman to help make sense of a messy week in the NBA.

Host Cathryn Naiker has a lot to talk about. Injuries, suspensions, and a self-inflicted hiatus. Luckily expert NBA journalist, Louis Zatzman, joins the show to help make sense of a messy week in the National Basketball Association.

And this week’s Raptor Hottie Highlight is particularly fiery. “Not-so-steady” Freddy takes a chunk out of the officials with little regard for his wallet.

