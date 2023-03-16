Host Samson Folk details the Raptors win over the Thunder.
QR Comment: TheSpiceTyrant
Reggie Evans Award: Fred VanVleet
Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Raptors Reaction episodes are available separately as well.
Host Samson Folk details the Raptors win over the Thunder.
Host Samson Folk details the Raptors win over the Thunder.
QR Comment: TheSpiceTyrant
Reggie Evans Award: Fred VanVleet
Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Raptors Reaction episodes are available separately as well.
3 thoughts on “Offensive Explosion against Shai & the Thunder – Raptors Reaction Podcast”
Hmm nice post bro.
Konular mükemmel olduğu gibi site teması da içeriğe müthiş uyum sağlamış. Tebrikler