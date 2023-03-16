Quick Reaction: Thunder 111, Raptors 128

A+ O. Anunoby 29 MIN, 17 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 6-9 FG, 3-4 3FG, 2-2 FT, 2 BLK, 2 TO, 14 +/- OG has continued his hot scoring streak on great efficiency and he was lights out from three today and his self creation signs are still flashing, had a really great euro today.

A+ P. Siakam 34 MIN, 25 PTS, 14 REB, 8 AST, 0 STL, 9-19 FG, 3-5 3FG, 4-8 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 6 +/- One of the better Pascal games in recent memory, he was attacking the rim early and often and lived at the free throw line early on, and sliced and diced through the defense as well, but as the game progressed he got into his finishing bag and his three point shot looked great today as well. He also was drawing attention as usual and was finding his teammates easily.

A+ J. Poeltl 29 MIN, 16 PTS, 12 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 4-11 FG, 0-0 3FG, 8-10 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 12 +/- Jakob was a force on the defensive end as a rim protector and he deterred and changed so many shots and his rebounding was once again extremely effective as his size overwhelmed OKC at times, his scoring was also a plus because once again his size made cutbacks and hook shots be fairly easy tonight.

A S. Barnes 35 MIN, 19 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 8-15 FG, 0-2 3FG, 3-4 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 23 +/- Scottie was great as a playmaker all game, throwing dots to his teammates out of the post, hitting them with slick entry passes and finding them in transition, and in the second half he really got into his shotmaking bag, along with playing some great defense in the game.

B+ F. VanVleet 34 MIN, 19 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST, 4 STL, 8-16 FG, 3-7 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, 11 +/- Fred opened the game up extremely well scoring 14 of his 19 points in the first half, but in the second half he slowed down but was still very effective on defense today grabbing 4 steals, and really playing well on the ball.

A+ G. Trent Jr. 35 MIN, 23 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 8-12 FG, 4-7 3FG, 3-4 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 16 +/- Gary was a flamethrower tonight, hitting shots from all over the floor, both self created and catch and shoot, also showed great aggressiveness and activity on defense tonight as well.

B C. Boucher 16 MIN, 6 PTS, 7 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 3-6 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, -5 +/- Once again brought great energy off the bench and cleaned up a lot of possessions with his rebounding and putbacks.

C- W. Barton 10 MIN, 3 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-6 FG, 1-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 4 +/- Poor defense tonight, and just couldn’t get his shots to fall although he go many good looks.

B+ C. Koloko 12 MIN, 0 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 6 +/- Multiple really nice defensive plays from Koloko in his time on the floor, good contests, and even got a block before leaving the game with a nose injury.