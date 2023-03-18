Quick Reaction: Timberwolves 107, Raptors 122

A- O. Anunoby 35 MIN, 15 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 6-9 FG, 2-3 3FG, 1-1 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 23 +/- OG exploded in the second quarter and his defense was also great tonight as well, extremely efficient night that was capped off by a lob finish after a pass from Jakob.

A+ P. Siakam 36 MIN, 27 PTS, 10 REB, 6 AST, 0 STL, 11-22 FG, 1-6 3FG, 4-6 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 18 +/- Incredible game from Pascal who started off pretty poorly, he was struggling to get his jumper to go but in the second half he had a much more efficient output when he decided to slice his way to the rim over and over again.

A J. Poeltl 25 MIN, 14 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 7-8 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 12 +/- Another double double for Jakob, he diced up Minny early recording 10 of his 14 in the first quarter alone, the looked really good around therm offensively and his rebounding helped all game long.

B S. Barnes 28 MIN, 10 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 3-10 FG, 0-1 3FG, 4-5 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 1 +/- Scottie was pretty silent in the first half but the second half he kind of woke up and began to punish the wolves on the inside, including a monstrous slam on a fast break.

A+ F. VanVleet 36 MIN, 28 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST, 2 STL, 10-18 FG, 3-7 3FG, 5-6 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 17 +/- From the opening tip Fred dominated this game, he and Jakob Poetl are a force pick and roll duo and Fred took full advantage of the par tonight by using it to get all the way to the cup for some fancy finishes, and finding Jakob a bunch as well.

A G. Trent Jr. 29 MIN, 19 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 5 STL, 8-14 FG, 2-5 3FG, 1-1 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 17 +/- Gary played fantastic today and racked up a career high 6 steals which came from all his activity as a defender, he also gave the Raptors offense life when it stalled in the third quarter by hitting some tough shots.

B+ C. Boucher 19 MIN, 5 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 1-2 FG, 1-2 3FG, 2-2 FT, 2 BLK, 0 TO, 9 +/- Really nice defensive game from Boucher tonight, he handled Gobert’s size really well and held his own as a rim protector as a helper.

D W. Barton 14 MIN, 0 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, -4 +/- Barton again had no impact on the game and his defense was poor, hopefully he can find his shooting stroke soon.

C- C. Koloko 09 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 0-2 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -6 +/- Struggled on defense a bit tonight along with not getting either of his two looks to go, just all apart of the journey as a rookie.