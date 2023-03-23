Host Samson Folk details the Raptors loss to the Pacers.
QR comment: TMLfan
Reggie Evans Award: Jakob Poeltl
Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Raptors Reaction episodes are available separately as well.
Host Samson Folk details the Raptors loss to the Pacers.
Host Samson Folk details the Raptors loss to the Pacers.
QR comment: TMLfan
Reggie Evans Award: Jakob Poeltl
Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Raptors Reaction episodes are available separately as well.
2 thoughts on “A disappointing loss to the Pacers – Raptors Reaction Podcast”