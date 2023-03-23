,

A disappointing loss to the Pacers – Raptors Reaction Podcast

Host Samson Folk details the Raptors loss to the Pacers.

Host Samson Folk details the Raptors loss to the Pacers.

QR comment: TMLfan

Reggie Evans Award: Jakob Poeltl

Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Raptors Reaction episodes are available separately as well.

The Rapcast can be found wherever you download podcasts.

Previous: Quick Reaction: Pacers 118, Raptors 114

2 thoughts on “A disappointing loss to the Pacers – Raptors Reaction Podcast”

  1. Pingback: A disappointing loss to the Pacers – Raptors Reaction Podcast – Best Recipes Ever
  2. Pingback: A disappointing loss to the Pacers – Raptors Reaction Podcast – A Bun In The Oven

Leave a Comment