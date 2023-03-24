Quick Reaction: Pistons 97, Raptors 118

A+ O. Anunoby 25 MIN, 17 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 7-11 FG, 3-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 16 +/- OG went back to his efficient shooting ways and took advantage of all the opportunities created for him, along with providing some excellent defense throughout the game.

A+ P. Siakam 38 MIN, 32 PTS, 5 REB, 9 AST, 1 STL, 12-19 FG, 2-6 3FG, 6-10 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 26 +/- Nobody had any chance of stopping Pascal tonight, he got to the rim at will will an array of spin moves and back downs and was just unwavering when it came to attacking the basket tonight, a welcome sight for Pascal got score 30 in his second game in a row.

A J. Poeltl 28 MIN, 4 PTS, 11 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 1-2 FG, 0-0 3FG, 2-2 FT, 2 BLK, 1 TO, 24 +/- Jakob didn’t score or shoot a lot tonight because it wasn’t necessary but his defense was elite, he did great as a hedger along with helping out at the rim tonight.

B W. Barton 24 MIN, 9 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 3-10 FG, 1-4 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 5 +/- Not an efficient night for Barton but this was definitely the best he’s looked as a Raptor, he was hot early on, drawing early free throws and hitting shots early and cooled off as the game went on.

B- F. VanVleet 29 MIN, 18 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 5-16 FG, 3-10 3FG, 5-5 FT, 0 BLK, 4 TO, 19 +/- Not a great night from Fred, quite inefficient, was a very pesky defender tonight though and put constant pressure on Detroit’s defense.

C+ M. Flynn 18 MIN, 5 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-8 FG, 1-6 3FG, 2-2 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, 4 +/- Rough shooting night for Malachi who couldn’t get anything going tonight.

A+ C. Boucher 29 MIN, 19 PTS, 13 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 7-14 FG, 2-5 3FG, 3-3 FT, 2 BLK, 1 TO, 4 +/- Boucher was a force at the rim from the moment he stepped on the floor, he was flying in transition and Detroit couldn’t handle him on the glass either, he also aided Toronto as a rim protector tonight.

B C. Koloko 20 MIN, 5 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 2-5 FG, 0-0 3FG, 1-2 FT, 4 BLK, 0 TO, -3 +/- Wasn’t always pretty for CK but he managed to rack up 4 blocks and that’s huge for a young player finding his way.

A J. Dowtin Jr. 29 MIN, 9 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL, 3-7 FG, 1-2 3FG, 2-3 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 10 +/- Great game by Down that reinforced the notion he should be in the rotation, his defense was effective, he made the right decisions, didn’t force anything, just a sound game all around from Dowtin tonight.