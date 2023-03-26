Host Samson Folk details the Raptors win over the Wizards.
Reggie Evans Award: Jakob Poeltl
Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Raptors Reaction episodes are available separately as well.
Host Samson Folk details the Raptors win over the Wizards.
Host Samson Folk details the Raptors win over the Wizards.
Reggie Evans Award: Jakob Poeltl
Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Raptors Reaction episodes are available separately as well.
2 thoughts on “O.G. stars as Raps beat the Wiz – Raptors Reaction Podcast”