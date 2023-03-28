Quick Reaction: Heat 92, Raptors 106

A O. Anunoby 39 MIN, 22 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 9-14 FG, 4-9 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 17 +/- Another greta scoring night from OG who did a great job on defense along with moving well away from the ball offensively, his spacing was very important tonight.

A+ P. Siakam 37 MIN, 26 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST, 0 STL, 10-20 FG, 0-5 3FG, 6-6 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, 6 +/- Pascal had a great game, all his points coming from the free throw line or 2 point field goals, he did well in between and on the offensive glass with second chance points.

B- J. Poeltl 23 MIN, 2 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1-5 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 15 +/- Foul trouble plagued Jakob tonight, but when he was on the floor his rebounding impact was felt, had a hard time in single with Bam though.

A+ S. Barnes 41 MIN, 22 PTS, 7 REB, 12 AST, 3 STL, 10-16 FG, 0-3 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 14 +/- From the opening tip Scottie was aggressive getting to the basket, he was really active on defense as well, and he was just flying around the court trying to find his teammates which he did successfully.

B- F. VanVleet 35 MIN, 12 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST, 2 STL, 5-13 FG, 2-9 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 14 +/- Not the best Fred game tonight, he didn’t get going at any point, he moved the ball well all game though, along with hitting a dagger three at the end.

B C. Boucher 27 MIN, 8 PTS, 5 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 4-12 FG, 0-3 3FG, 0-1 FT, 2 BLK, 1 TO, 3 +/- Boucher did a lot of damage from mid range early on, his scoring teetered off as the game went on but he was a nice body t have on. the floor for rebonds and defense.

A P. Achiuwa 25 MIN, 12 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 5-10 FG, 2-5 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, 1 +/- One of the better Precious games in recent memory, he did a great job defensively on Bam Adebayo, and he also seemed relaxed on offense which led to him doing well. Jumper was solid tonight as well

B J. Dowtin Jr. 13 MIN, 2 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1-3 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 0 +/- Great defense tonight from Dowtin, harassed Herro during his minutes.