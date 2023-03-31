Quick Reaction: Raptors 110, 76ers 117

|Raptors
|110
|Final
Box Score
|117
|76ers
A-
|O. Anunoby41 MIN, 17 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 6-12 FG, 3-8 3FG, 2-2 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -5 +/-
Missed a bunny at the rim at the very start of the game. He was having a solid game but then the second half happened. He was spectacular defensively and offensively the rest of the way.
B-
|P. Siakam42 MIN, 14 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST, 0 STL, 5-15 FG, 1-3 3FG, 3-4 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -15 +/-
Siakam was making some very impressive shots tonight. A couple of fadeaway mid-range shots as well as a layup over a double team just to name a few. He was in attack mode in the third quarter as he earned four free throws and put the team in the bonus situation with roughly five minutes to go in the quarter. His fourth quarter was lacklustre so that really limited his grade tonight.
B+
|J. Poeltl33 MIN, 14 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 6-8 FG, 0-0 3FG, 2-4 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -8 +/-
After a two-point outing against the Heat on Tuesday night, Poeltl surpassed that mark from the free throw line three minutes into the game. He was very active early on but his output fell off after a great start.
A+
|S. Barnes40 MIN, 29 PTS, 9 REB, 8 AST, 4 STL, 13-19 FG, 0-1 3FG, 3-4 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, 1 +/-
Barnes was off to a great start, finishing the first quarter with 10 points and 6 assists. He was also great defensively. Easily Toronto’s best player of the game tonight and it would have been nice if he got more help in this one.
D+
|F. VanVleet42 MIN, 19 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 5-17 FG, 3-10 3FG, 6-7 FT, 0 BLK, 6 TO, 8 +/-
Invisible at the start of the game. His first bucket of the game came at the five-minute mark in the second quarter. Some bad fouls late in the game killed the Raptors momentum. A night VanVleet will want to forget for sure.
C+
|C. Boucher19 MIN, 9 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 3-5 FG, 1-2 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -4 +/-
His first shot of the game was a Shaqtin’ a Fool moment as he shot an airball that should have been an assist to Barnes but he missed a bunny. Good thing Poeltl was there to clean up the mess. Toronto’s best bench member tonight but there wasn’t much competition.
D+
|P. Achiuwa07 MIN, 4 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 2-5 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, -3 +/-
Both his makes came at the rim tonight. His first-half performance completely got him benched in the second half so that tells you the way his night went.
F
|J. Dowtin Jr.09 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -13 +/-
Pretty much invisible tonight. Just like Achiuwa, he was benched after one shift in the first half.
C+
|C. Koloko07 MIN, 4 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 2-3 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 4 +/-
Entered the second half and he made an impact tonight, but sadly it was too little too late as they could have used his output earlier in the game.
B-
|Nick Nurse
A brutal start to the game as Toronto was behind 16-7. After a Nick Nurse timeout the quarter finished in favour of the 76ers but Toronto fought back and cut the lead to 1 point by the end of the first quarter. No timeout could save that second-quarter performance from Toronto. He made the right call tonight leaning heavily on the starters as the bench was almost nonexistent.
Things We Saw
- A 17-8 run in the second quarter relinquished control of the game back to the 76ers as they took a 10-point lead with 7 minutes in the quarter. That was just the start of the floodgates opening as the quarter ended 77-57 in favour of Philadelphia.
- No help from the bench tonight. A total of 17 points from the second unit which consisted of four players seeing the court tonight.
- Terrible defensive effort in the first half but the script completely switched in the second half, as they held the 76ers to 40 points over the last two quarters.
- A 12-0 run to begin the third quarter gave some hope back to Raptors fans. Toronto cut the lead to 13 at the end of the quarter. It was a great second half for Toronto but the mountain was too steep to climb.