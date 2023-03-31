Quick Reaction: Raptors 110, 76ers 117

A- O. Anunoby 41 MIN, 17 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 6-12 FG, 3-8 3FG, 2-2 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -5 +/- Missed a bunny at the rim at the very start of the game. He was having a solid game but then the second half happened. He was spectacular defensively and offensively the rest of the way.

B- P. Siakam 42 MIN, 14 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST, 0 STL, 5-15 FG, 1-3 3FG, 3-4 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -15 +/- Siakam was making some very impressive shots tonight. A couple of fadeaway mid-range shots as well as a layup over a double team just to name a few. He was in attack mode in the third quarter as he earned four free throws and put the team in the bonus situation with roughly five minutes to go in the quarter. His fourth quarter was lacklustre so that really limited his grade tonight.

B+ J. Poeltl 33 MIN, 14 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 6-8 FG, 0-0 3FG, 2-4 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -8 +/- After a two-point outing against the Heat on Tuesday night, Poeltl surpassed that mark from the free throw line three minutes into the game. He was very active early on but his output fell off after a great start.

A+ S. Barnes 40 MIN, 29 PTS, 9 REB, 8 AST, 4 STL, 13-19 FG, 0-1 3FG, 3-4 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, 1 +/- Barnes was off to a great start, finishing the first quarter with 10 points and 6 assists. He was also great defensively. Easily Toronto’s best player of the game tonight and it would have been nice if he got more help in this one.

D+ F. VanVleet 42 MIN, 19 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 5-17 FG, 3-10 3FG, 6-7 FT, 0 BLK, 6 TO, 8 +/- Invisible at the start of the game. His first bucket of the game came at the five-minute mark in the second quarter. Some bad fouls late in the game killed the Raptors momentum. A night VanVleet will want to forget for sure.

C+ C. Boucher 19 MIN, 9 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 3-5 FG, 1-2 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -4 +/- His first shot of the game was a Shaqtin’ a Fool moment as he shot an airball that should have been an assist to Barnes but he missed a bunny. Good thing Poeltl was there to clean up the mess. Toronto’s best bench member tonight but there wasn’t much competition.

D+ P. Achiuwa 07 MIN, 4 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 2-5 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, -3 +/- Both his makes came at the rim tonight. His first-half performance completely got him benched in the second half so that tells you the way his night went.

F J. Dowtin Jr. 09 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -13 +/- Pretty much invisible tonight. Just like Achiuwa, he was benched after one shift in the first half.

C+ C. Koloko 07 MIN, 4 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 2-3 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 4 +/- Entered the second half and he made an impact tonight, but sadly it was too little too late as they could have used his output earlier in the game.