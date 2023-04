Host Cathryn Naiker is joined by Raptors Republic fan favourite, Oren Weisfeld, to help talk out a wild end to the season.

The NBA Play-in games are around the corner and several teams are hoping they make it through the high stakes mini-tournament. Shuffling for match-ups, player legacies, a new CBA, and free agent decisions have all flooded the NBA news cycle. Luckily for our host, Cathryn Naiker, she’s joined by Raptors Republic fan favourite, Oren Weisfeld, to help talk out a wild end to the season.

