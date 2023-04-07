Quick Reaction: Raptors 102 , Celtics 121

D O. Anunoby 31 MIN, 7 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 3-10 FG, 1-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -18 +/- Anunoby struggled on offence as his first bucket came with less than a minute to go in the second quarter. Two tough outings on offence in a row for Anunoby whos been playing the best basketball of his career up to this point.

B- P. Siakam 30 MIN, 19 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 4 STL, 8-15 FG, 1-3 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -17 +/- Siakam had a similar story to his teammate O.G. Anunoby as his first basket came at the six-minute mark in the second quarter and played good defence. Siakam really picked it up in the second half – especially the third quarter but it was too little too late.

C+ J. Poeltl 21 MIN, 3 PTS, 7 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 1-3 FG, 0-0 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -12 +/- The only starter who was ready to go from the beginning but Toronto didn’t get him involved as much as they should of. Poeltl is a willing passer so it would be nice to see him get more touches.

C S. Barnes 30 MIN, 8 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 3-10 FG, 0-2 3FG, 2-3 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, -15 +/- Barnes wasn’t terrible tonight but he’s usually a better defender and playmaker. Also not the best shot selection tonight.

C F. VanVleet 31 MIN, 12 PTS, 0 REB, 8 AST, 2 STL, 3-11 FG, 2-6 3FG, 4-4 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -12 +/- VanVleet was decent on defence and had good playmaking on a night when the team was struggling to score. VanVleet threw a bowling-style pass to Trent Jr. at the end of the third quarter which was remarkable and it deserves a shoutout.

A P. Achiuwa 23 MIN, 16 PTS, 7 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 6-10 FG, 1-3 3FG, 3-3 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -9 +/- Back-to-back performances where Achiuwa has impressed so that’s a positive that came from this game. Achiuwa got solid minutes tonight but not when it mattered. He was Toronto’s best player tonight but it was between him and Siakam.

C C. Boucher 16 MIN, 5 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 2-7 FG, 1-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -13 +/- Boucher was another member who struggled on Wednesday. He was easily better tonight but that’s not saying much.

B G. Trent Jr. 21 MIN, 9 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 4-10 FG, 0-4 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -13 +/- Trent Jr. was better in this contest as he was able to score and also made some good reads. He had more assists than he usually does. It looks like the rust is being shaken off.

C+ W. Barton 16 MIN, 7 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 2 STL, 3-9 FG, 1-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -13 +/- Barton was also better tonight as he was able to score tonight and helped in other ways too.

Inc M. Flynn 06 MIN, 4 PTS, 0 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 2-2 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 6 +/- Garbage time.

Inc C. Koloko 06 MIN, 2 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 1-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 6 +/- Garbage time.

Inc R. Harper Jr. 04 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 5 +/- Garbage time.

Inc D. Banton 04 MIN, 10 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 4-4 FG, 2-2 3FG, 0-1 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 5 +/- Garbage time.

Inc J. Wieskamp 01 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 5 +/- Garbage time.