Quick Reaction: Raptors 102 , Celtics 121

|Raptors
|102
|Final
Box Score
|121
|Celtics
D
|O. Anunoby31 MIN, 7 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 3-10 FG, 1-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -18 +/-
Anunoby struggled on offence as his first bucket came with less than a minute to go in the second quarter. Two tough outings on offence in a row for Anunoby whos been playing the best basketball of his career up to this point.
B-
|P. Siakam30 MIN, 19 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 4 STL, 8-15 FG, 1-3 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -17 +/-
Siakam had a similar story to his teammate O.G. Anunoby as his first basket came at the six-minute mark in the second quarter and played good defence. Siakam really picked it up in the second half – especially the third quarter but it was too little too late.
C+
|J. Poeltl21 MIN, 3 PTS, 7 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 1-3 FG, 0-0 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -12 +/-
The only starter who was ready to go from the beginning but Toronto didn’t get him involved as much as they should of. Poeltl is a willing passer so it would be nice to see him get more touches.
C
|S. Barnes30 MIN, 8 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 3-10 FG, 0-2 3FG, 2-3 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, -15 +/-
Barnes wasn’t terrible tonight but he’s usually a better defender and playmaker. Also not the best shot selection tonight.
C
|F. VanVleet31 MIN, 12 PTS, 0 REB, 8 AST, 2 STL, 3-11 FG, 2-6 3FG, 4-4 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -12 +/-
VanVleet was decent on defence and had good playmaking on a night when the team was struggling to score. VanVleet threw a bowling-style pass to Trent Jr. at the end of the third quarter which was remarkable and it deserves a shoutout.
A
|P. Achiuwa23 MIN, 16 PTS, 7 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 6-10 FG, 1-3 3FG, 3-3 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -9 +/-
Back-to-back performances where Achiuwa has impressed so that’s a positive that came from this game. Achiuwa got solid minutes tonight but not when it mattered. He was Toronto’s best player tonight but it was between him and Siakam.
C
|C. Boucher16 MIN, 5 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 2-7 FG, 1-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -13 +/-
Boucher was another member who struggled on Wednesday. He was easily better tonight but that’s not saying much.
B
|G. Trent Jr.21 MIN, 9 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 4-10 FG, 0-4 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -13 +/-
Trent Jr. was better in this contest as he was able to score and also made some good reads. He had more assists than he usually does. It looks like the rust is being shaken off.
C+
|W. Barton16 MIN, 7 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 2 STL, 3-9 FG, 1-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -13 +/-
Barton was also better tonight as he was able to score tonight and helped in other ways too.
Inc
|M. Flynn06 MIN, 4 PTS, 0 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 2-2 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 6 +/-
Garbage time.
Inc
|C. Koloko06 MIN, 2 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 1-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 6 +/-
Garbage time.
Inc
|R. Harper Jr.04 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 5 +/-
Garbage time.
Inc
|D. Banton04 MIN, 10 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 4-4 FG, 2-2 3FG, 0-1 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 5 +/-
Garbage time.
Inc
|J. Wieskamp01 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 5 +/-
Garbage time.
F
|Nick Nurse
None of his timeouts worked tonight and this was the perfect night to open up the rotation for the players on the back end of the bench. Toronto lost their chance at the eighth seed and it would have been nice to see some of the players that haven’t seen any meaningful minutes.
Things We Saw
- Boston has the second seed locked in so they chose to rest a couple of guys again tonight. Jaylen Brown and Malcolm Brogdon who were amazing on Wednesday were out tonight. Marcus Smart was also out and missed the last two contests.
- Slow start for Toronto yet again. After making their first field goal of the game, they missed their next eight and fell behind 12-2. It was a terrible quarter overall as the Raptors shot 29% from the field and lost the opening frame 34-16.
- The bench outplays the starters for once. This might be the first time this season where we can say the bench played much better than the starting unit and it would have helped if they got more runs when the game was within reach.