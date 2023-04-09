Gameday: Bucks vs Raptors, April 9

Happy Game 82 folks!

What will this game provide? Absolutely nothing of substance, maybe Matt Devlin and Alvin Williams get goofy on the broadcast. Treat it like the pre-season and put some Western Conference basketball (seeds 5-9) on another screen to get your playoff implication fix in.

Apologies to those who are paying to see this one in person, but honestly one should know better about purchasing April regular season games by now.

Bucks scope (58-23, 1st in East | Offensive rating: 11th | Defensive rating: 4th)

Milwaukee has wrapped up homecourt advantage throughout the entire playoffs, finishing with the best record for the third time in five years. Any team that sees the Bucks will have to win at least one game at Fiserv Forum.

This will be the second straight game where none of the Bucks starters will play. They will have a break until at least next Saturday. While Giannis Antetokounmpo was being honoured on Friday for numerous franchise records (points, assists, games played), he had a special message for the fans.

One cool note is that Halifax, Nova Scotia native Lindell Wigginton likely will be making his second start. The former Iowa State guard scored a career-high 25 points in his starting debut vs Memphis last game. The Grizzlies played their normal lineup, minus the injured Steven Adams.

Raptors scope (40-41, 9th in East | Offensive rating: 12th | Defensive rating: 14th)

Toronto is coming off a very uninspiring two game set in Boston. The Raptors trailed by as many as 35 points during a lackluster first half that saw the Celtics go a perfect 15-15 from two point range despite missing key guys. Nick Nurse will also rest his three best players (arguably). That leaves Scottie Barnes as the main attraction to do something cool in probably limited minutes, unless he is also a last minute scratch. Precious Achiuwa has scored in double figures over each of the last three contests. Other than that, it’s prep for Chicago on Wednesday baybee!

Game Info

Tip-Off: 1pm EDT | TV: Sportsnet (all channels except 360) | Radio: TSN Radio 1050

Bucks Lineup

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez, Grayson Allen (in other words, the entire starting lineup) along with Pat Connaughton and AJ Green are out.

*lets guess here, based on who saw court time last game. Bobby Portis and Joe Ingles didn’t play against Memphis on Friday either.*

PG: Jevon Carter, Goran Dragic (yay)

SG: Lindell Wigginton, Wesley Matthews

SF: Marjon Beauchamp

PF: Jae Crowder, Thanasis Antetokounmpo

C: Meyers Leonard

Raptors Lineup

Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and O.G. Anunoby will be resting (I’m surprised thats it). Jeff Dowtin Jr. is unavailable. Otto Porter Jr. – you know the deal.

PG: Malachi Flynn, Dalano Banton

SG: Gary Trent Jr, Will Barton

SF: Scottie Barnes, Ron Harper Jr, Joe Wieskamp

PF: Chris Boucher, Thaddeus Young

C: Jakob Poeltl, Precious Achiuwa, Christian Koloko

The Line

The Raptors were favoured by 2.5 points on Saturday night. Moneyline: Bucks +118 / Raptors -138. It takes a true degenerate to bet on Game 82, but don’t let me stop you.