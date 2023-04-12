Quick Reaction: Bulls 109, Raptors 105

C- O. Anunoby 42 MIN, 13 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 4-13 FG, 2-7 3FG, 3-8 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -3 +/- He did well on dear initially but he also shot very poorly tonight and gave up some crucial buckets and fouls down the stretch, not the play you want from him in a crucial game like this.

A P. Siakam 42 MIN, 32 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 13-22 FG, 1-3 3FG, 5-11 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 6 +/- Pascal emptied the clip tonight in the final game of the season, he destroyed whoever Toronto threw at him and he was elite as a mid range scorer as well, his scoring tonight was on par with some os his best moments of the season.

B- J. Poeltl 37 MIN, 7 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 3-4 FG, 0-0 3FG, 1-2 FT, 2 BLK, 5 TO, 6 +/- Jakob wasn’t as big of a fixture as one may have hoped in this game and at times he was a good rim protector but he didn’t really punish Chicago inside like you would have water him to.

B+ S. Barnes 41 MIN, 19 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 7-13 FG, 1-2 3FG, 4-7 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, -4 +/- Scottie was extremely valuable on the glass and took advantage of the lack of size Chicago had on the floor for easy outback looks ad post attempts.

B F. VanVleet 42 MIN, 26 PTS, 12 REB, 8 AST, 1 STL, 8-22 FG, 7-13 3FG, 3-6 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, -4 +/- Fred played well on offense scoring wise and he constantly propped to find teammates but defensively Zach LaVine had his way with him in the second half that really contributed to the loss.

D C. Boucher 08 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -3 +/- Didn’t provide the usual energy he does and didn’t add anything offensively or on the glass.

C+ P. Achiuwa 09 MIN, 6 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 2-4 FG, 0-0 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -9 +/- Had some fine defensive moments and added some value offensively in his short time playing, overall was subpar on defense tonight.

D G. Trent Jr. 17 MIN, 2 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1-7 FG, 0-5 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -9 +/- Trent did not provide the ancillary scoring that was needed tonight, 0% from three and just a bad game when they needed him most.