Quick Reaction: Bulls 109, Raptors 105

|Bulls
|109
|Final
Box Score
|105
|Raptors
C-
|O. Anunoby42 MIN, 13 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 4-13 FG, 2-7 3FG, 3-8 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -3 +/-
He did well on dear initially but he also shot very poorly tonight and gave up some crucial buckets and fouls down the stretch, not the play you want from him in a crucial game like this.
A
|P. Siakam42 MIN, 32 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 13-22 FG, 1-3 3FG, 5-11 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 6 +/-
Pascal emptied the clip tonight in the final game of the season, he destroyed whoever Toronto threw at him and he was elite as a mid range scorer as well, his scoring tonight was on par with some os his best moments of the season.
B-
|J. Poeltl37 MIN, 7 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 3-4 FG, 0-0 3FG, 1-2 FT, 2 BLK, 5 TO, 6 +/-
Jakob wasn’t as big of a fixture as one may have hoped in this game and at times he was a good rim protector but he didn’t really punish Chicago inside like you would have water him to.
B+
|S. Barnes41 MIN, 19 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 7-13 FG, 1-2 3FG, 4-7 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, -4 +/-
Scottie was extremely valuable on the glass and took advantage of the lack of size Chicago had on the floor for easy outback looks ad post attempts.
B
|F. VanVleet42 MIN, 26 PTS, 12 REB, 8 AST, 1 STL, 8-22 FG, 7-13 3FG, 3-6 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, -4 +/-
Fred played well on offense scoring wise and he constantly propped to find teammates but defensively Zach LaVine had his way with him in the second half that really contributed to the loss.
D
|C. Boucher08 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -3 +/-
Didn’t provide the usual energy he does and didn’t add anything offensively or on the glass.
C+
|P. Achiuwa09 MIN, 6 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 2-4 FG, 0-0 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -9 +/-
Had some fine defensive moments and added some value offensively in his short time playing, overall was subpar on defense tonight.
D
|G. Trent Jr.17 MIN, 2 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1-7 FG, 0-5 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -9 +/-
Trent did not provide the ancillary scoring that was needed tonight, 0% from three and just a bad game when they needed him most.
Inc
|Nick Nurse
In what could be his final game as the head coach of the Toronto Raptors Nurse could not pull this one out, he ran many starters for 40 plus minutes and didn’t do well to slow down Lavine in the second half which was a big part of why they lost.
Things We Saw
- Zach Lavine really had his way in the second half and really shredded Toronto’s defense.
- Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet did extremely well on offense but ultimately it was the Raptors defense that failed them yet again.
- We could be seeing a very different Toronto Raptors team next season and this game really highlighted issues they had all season such as the lack of depth and the poor defense.
1 thought on “Quick Reaction: Bulls 109, Raptors 105”