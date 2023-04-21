Look, the playoffs are wild. The Sacramento Kings lead their first series in nearly 20 years. Draymond Green has been suspended yet again. And the Los Angeles Clippers look like they could (potentially) knock off the popular favourite Phoenix Suns. Host Cathryn Naiker and esteemed guest, Casey Bannerman, hold it down.
Playoff Takes with Casey Bannerman – Buckets & Tea NBA Show
4 thoughts on “Playoff Takes with Casey Bannerman – Buckets & Tea NBA Show”
