Playoff Takes with Casey Bannerman – Buckets & Tea NBA Show

Host Cathryn Naiker and esteemed guest, Casey Bannerman, hold it down.

Look, the playoffs are wild. The Sacramento Kings lead their first series in nearly 20 years. Draymond Green has been suspended yet again. And the Los Angeles Clippers look like they could (potentially) knock off the popular favourite Phoenix Suns. Host Cathryn Naiker and esteemed guest, Casey Bannerman, hold it down.

Previous: Nick Nurse let go as Head Coach of Raptors
Next: Masai Ujiri is honest about team’s failures, but recommits to team’s philosophy

4 thoughts on “Playoff Takes with Casey Bannerman – Buckets & Tea NBA Show”

  2. Pingback: Playoff Takes with Casey Bannerman – Buckets & Tea NBA Show – Best Recipes Ever
  3. Pingback: Playoff Takes with Casey Bannerman – Buckets & Tea NBA Show – A Bun In The Oven
  4. Pingback: Playoff Takes with Casey Bannerman – Buckets & Tea NBA Show - SportyWorty News

Leave a Comment