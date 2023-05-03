Day 10/59: Countdown to Change

What are the odds the Raptors just run it back with a new coach? It’s definitely higher than zero, right? The team has until the end of next season, not the beginning, to dip below the luxury tax. So Toronto could re-sign its guys (I’m still doubtful that includes Gary Trent jr., even if the team is running it back) and always keep the trade button on hand during the season.

In other news, wow the East seems weak right now. The Heat and Knicks played very poor basketball. It’s fun! But it’s not that impressive. The Raptors in, say, 2019-20 could have run the table on these suckers. At the same time, the Nuggets have looked fantastic these playoffs.

Any favourites so far for Toronto’s next coach?