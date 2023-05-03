,

Villains and Upsets – Confederacy of Dunks

On this off-season episode: first round upsets and takeaways, Dillon Brooks as the new villain, Masai's hobbies and expectations for the next coach of the Raptors.

Off-Season Funhouse: Episode 286

Joining us today: He’s the co-host of The Great Canadian Baking Show, comedian Alan Shane Lewis! He writes for places like the Beaverton and TheLeafsNation, it’s comedian Filipe Dimas!

(00:00) – Intro: Pour one out for Nick Nurse.

(06:00) – NBA: Biggest takeaways from Round 01.

(20:24) – NBA: Dillon Brooks is the new face of NBA villains. Who could take the crown from him next year?

(32:54) – Raptors: Nick Nurse loved his music and guest-starring on Canadian TV. What does Masai get up to in his spare time?

(42:26) – Raptors: What are you hoping the next Raptors coach brings to the table?

(58:09) – Leafs: Bonus! What were you doing the last time the Leafs made the 2nd round?

