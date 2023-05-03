Off-Season Funhouse: Episode 286
Joining us today: He’s the co-host of The Great Canadian Baking Show, comedian Alan Shane Lewis! He writes for places like the Beaverton and TheLeafsNation, it’s comedian Filipe Dimas!
(00:00) – Intro: Pour one out for Nick Nurse.
(06:00) – NBA: Biggest takeaways from Round 01.
(20:24) – NBA: Dillon Brooks is the new face of NBA villains. Who could take the crown from him next year?
(32:54) – Raptors: Nick Nurse loved his music and guest-starring on Canadian TV. What does Masai get up to in his spare time?
(42:26) – Raptors: What are you hoping the next Raptors coach brings to the table?
(58:09) – Leafs: Bonus! What were you doing the last time the Leafs made the 2nd round?
Creative Commons licensing credits for each episode can be found here.
Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Confederacy of Dunks episodes are available separately as well.
14 thoughts on “Villains and Upsets – Confederacy of Dunks”
Very well presented. Every quote was awesome and thanks for sharing the content. Keep sharing and keep motivating others.
This is my first time pay a quick visit at here and i am really happy to read everthing at one place
very informative articles or reviews at this time.
bu konuda bu kadar net bilgiler internette malesef yok bu yüzden çok iyi ve başarılı olmuş teşekkürler.
Very well presented. Every quote was awesome and thanks for sharing the content. Keep sharing and keep motivating others.
Mobil ödeme, son yıllarda hızla yaygınlaşan bir ödeme yöntemi haline geldi. Günümüzde pek çok insan, alışverişlerinde mobil ödeme yöntemlerini tercih ediyor. Ancak, mobil ödemelerin bir dezavantajı da nakit para olarak kullanılamamasıdır. Neyse ki, artık mobil ödemeleri nakite çevirme imkanı sunan birçok platform var. Bu platformlardan biri de BozdurNakitAl.com’dur.
Nice post. I learn something totally new and challenging on websites
orjinal ürün sıkıntısız tavsiye ederim
very informative articles or reviews at this time.
Hiçbir sorunu yok sigara içimi çok güzel şuana kadar nastynin watermelon ice likitini kullanuyordum 50mg gayet tatmin edici tadı güzel buharıda iyi alıcak olan herkese öneririm
I really like reading through a post that can make men and women think. Also, thank you for allowing me to comment!