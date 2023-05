Better late than never, it's the first time O.G. has been selected for All-Defence.

Well deserved and long overdue.

Anunoby becomes the second Raptor in franchise history to receive an All-Defence award, the first being Kawhi Leonard in 2019 (also second team). O.G. led the NBA in both steals per game (1.9) and total steals (128). He’s the first Raptor to lead the league in either category.

Anunoby beat Giannis Antetokounmpo by 21 points for the final forward spot.