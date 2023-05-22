U16 Training Camp Roster Announced

With the FIBA U16 Americas Championship just 3 weeks away, Canada Basketball has announced it’s 20 man training camp roster. Since the tournament’s inception in 2009, Canada has medaled in every iteration of the biennial event.

I did get to watch 7 of these athletes at the 2023 BioSteel Futures game and cut up some film for 2 of the invited athletes: Kamai Samuels and Godson Okokoh.

Kamai Samuels (class of '26, #4 white) impressed me with his burst + handle at the BioSteel Futures game. When he doesn't get to the rim, Samuels loves the midrange pullup



Alongside Rokiem Green, Kymani Walters and Jordan Charles, the U16 team should have a strong guard rotation pic.twitter.com/GvlXb7uK1J — Jonathan Chen (@JonathanCAhoops) May 13, 2023

Godson Okokoh (class of '27, #5 white) stands at a towering 6'7" and is quite the rim protector, blocking/altering shots at the BioSteel Futures game. The offense will need some polish but his fluidity at his size & age was pretty impressive.



Another potential U16 team member. pic.twitter.com/OILrDpHD9l — Jonathan Chen (@JonathanCAhoops) May 18, 2023

Notable omissions from training camp include 26′ Rokiem Green and 27′ Kymani Walters. They were major standouts to me from the BioSteel Futures game and I thought they would be key pieces for this U16 squad. I am not sure of their circumstances this summer, so I won’t speculate on their omissions.

Rokiem Green (class of '26, #3 in black) figures to be a key part of the U16 squad. Clipped his 42 point performance at the BioSteel Futures



His handle is really special and the jumper looks great. I do think he's also a good off-ball mover and has nice passing touch flashes. pic.twitter.com/Xk6Q0NR5vP — Jonathan Chen (@JonathanCAhoops) May 11, 2023

Kymani Walters (class of '27, #6 white) was another standout from the BioSteel Futures game (also a key U16 guy)



Walters is impressive as a downhill driver, especially in transition, where his athleticism shines. Loved his activity on defense (a weakside rotation block!) as well pic.twitter.com/i2YcxjEeMM — Jonathan Chen (@JonathanCAhoops) May 12, 2023

Looking at our southern neighbours (who by the way have won the Gold at every U16 Americas tournament), the USA had announced it’s 39 man training camp roster a couple weeks ago and I have to say it looks quite strong. I am not totally plugged into the AAU circuits and high school prospects, but even I know that Cameron Boozer is a special, special prospect. Never say never, but it sure would be a tall task for Canada to dethrone the USA this year.

