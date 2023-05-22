With the FIBA U16 Americas Championship just 3 weeks away, Canada Basketball has announced it’s 20 man training camp roster. Since the tournament’s inception in 2009, Canada has medaled in every iteration of the biennial event.
I did get to watch 7 of these athletes at the 2023 BioSteel Futures game and cut up some film for 2 of the invited athletes: Kamai Samuels and Godson Okokoh.
Notable omissions from training camp include 26′ Rokiem Green and 27′ Kymani Walters. They were major standouts to me from the BioSteel Futures game and I thought they would be key pieces for this U16 squad. I am not sure of their circumstances this summer, so I won’t speculate on their omissions.
Looking at our southern neighbours (who by the way have won the Gold at every U16 Americas tournament), the USA had announced it’s 39 man training camp roster a couple weeks ago and I have to say it looks quite strong. I am not totally plugged into the AAU circuits and high school prospects, but even I know that Cameron Boozer is a special, special prospect. Never say never, but it sure would be a tall task for Canada to dethrone the USA this year.
For more information about the U16 FIBA Americas and Canada’s draw, check out this post from a couple weeks ago.
8 thoughts on “U16 Training Camp Roster Announced”
very informative articles or reviews at this time.
panelvan araç kiralama
Nice post. I learn something totally new and challenging on websites
This is really interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger. I’ve joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your magnificent post. Also, I’ve shared your site in my social networks!
There is definately a lot to find out about this subject. I like all the points you made
Very well presented. Every quote was awesome and thanks for sharing the content. Keep sharing and keep motivating others.
Hi there to all, for the reason that I am genuinely keen of reading this website’s post to be updated on a regular basis. It carries pleasant stuff.
For the reason that the admin of this site is working, no uncertainty very quickly it will be renowned, due to its quality contents.