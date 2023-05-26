NBA Conference Finals Madness with Oren Weisfeld – Buckets & Tea NBA Show

Host Cathryn Naiker recruits basketball journalist and cat-owner, Oren Weisfeld, to run through the NBA Conference Finals. Have the Denver Nuggets been disrespected for far too long? Is Lebron really considering retirement? And why are the Bostons Celtics still getting so much media favourability?

And for the Toronto Raptors, new coach rumours continue to swirl. But what should they be seeking?