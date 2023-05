What’s the Future of the NBA: is it in Trouble or is it Thriving? – Rap Up Summer Edition with Adon + Oren

Oren and Adon are back! In this Summer Edition of the Rap Up, the two fellas argue about the prospects of the NBA's future.

Adon’s thesis is the League is on a perilous path towards doom. Oren disagrees.

Towards the end of the pod, the two also have a quick conversation about the Playoffs, what they’ve observed, and what they’ve been surprised about. Enjoy!

<iframe frameborder="0" src="https://playlist.megaphone.fm/?p=BLU4206318594" width="100%" height="482"></iframe>

Time Stamps:

1:20 – Adon poses his thesis on the NBA’s Entertainment/Revenue Bubble issue.

7:12 – NBA’s Deal with the Devil

9:20 – Oren’s rebuttal and Adon’s rebuttal

13:25 – Oren’s aside on LeBron James’ retirement

15:30 – A Player’s Life Cycle and their incentives and NBA’s Short Term perspective

23:00 – Problems with NBA mainstream media

30:30 – Who is and why is the face of the NBA?

36:50 – Quality of the Game, its problems, and how to fix it

46:25 – NBA Playoffs – Western Conference

55:55 – Who does Denver want to face: Boston or Miami?

