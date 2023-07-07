Morning Coffee – Fri, Jul 7

McDaniels and Poeltl are official | Raptors offseason has been a disaster so far | Jordi Fernandez takes over the reigns of Canada Basketball

Hollinger: NBA free-agency losers? Not quite, but these teams have questions – The Athletic

Of all the teams we might rank as “losers,” the Raptors stick out as No. 1, for three rather obvious reasons: 1) They didn’t want to lose Fred VanVleet, 2) they did, and 3) they have no great way of replacing him. While signing Dennis Schröder is a Band-Aid that can kinda sorta get them through the season (and was clearly the best available option with the money Toronto had), this in no way offsets losing an All-Star-ish-caliber player. What hurts more is that Houston’s offer actually wasn’t that crazy; two years at the max plus a third with a team option. This probably should have been affordable for Toronto and probably should have been something the Raptors planned for going back to last season given the number of cap room teams that needed point guard help. I’m wondering if one wrinkle really wrong-footed them: Gary Trent Jr. opting in to his deal for $19 million. By doing so, he made matching a max offer on VanVleet a tax question; doing so would have put the Raptors $10 million over before they used a cent of their midlevel exception (that number presumes the Raptors had waived Thaddeus Young and not signed Schröder to replace VanVleet); filling out the roster would have pushed that number even higher. There were hidden costs once Trent opted in. Realistically, a max for VanVleet would have cost them their full MLE as an over-apron team (they could have done the Jalen McDaniels deal with the tax MLE instead of the biannual) and likely would have cost them again in draft capital to reduce the tax hit to a more reasonable number for a middling team. A Chris Boucher salary dump, or something similar, wouldn’t have been cheap. A more interesting question is whether the Raptors can now shift their roster to something more workable than a bunch of below-average-shooting 6-foot-9 guys going one-on-one. The VanVleet deal may look a lot better in 20-20 hindsight if Toronto can parlay Pascal Siakam or O.G. Anunoby into a good guard who can shoot. It just remains to be seen who that player is and what kind of deal is doable; I’m not breaking any news here, but exasperation with the Raptors in trade talks remains a theme when talking to other front offices. Even with all that, I’m still a bit amazed Toronto didn’t just swallow hard and agree to pay VanVleet, knowing he’d likely be tradeable later. I mean, this has been Masai Ujiri’s calling card going back to Denver. Can I even call it the Masui Ujiri Memorial Delayed Sign-and-Trade anymore? I’m so confused.

Jalen McDaniels had to wait four years for Raptors to say yes | The Star

McDaniels, who was signed away from the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year deal worth slightly more than $9 million (U.S.), appreciates the do-over with the Raptors. After a disjointed 2022-23 season split between Charlotte and Philadelphia — he was part of a convoluted four-team trade that boiled down to him for Matisse Thybulle — he sought a place where he was wanted in free agency. “First of all, I appreciate them for even believing in me, that just gives me the confidence to go out there and be who I am,” said the six-foot-nine McDaniels, who was raised in the Seattle suburbs. “Coach (Darko Rajakovic) and Masai and Bobby are always giving me confidence. It just goes a long way when people actually believe in you. It’s not going to be perfect, you’re going to have bad games and stuff like that, but it’s a long journey. I’m here for it.” For Poeltl, the veteran centre who re-signed with Toronto on a four-year deal worth about $80 million, the decision to come back to the Raptors came down to a chance at redemption. He was integral to the 2022-23 team that flamed out spectacularly in the NBA’s play-in tournament, losing at home to Chicago in a game that ultimately cost Nurse his coaching job. “I had some unfinished business here,” Poeltl said. “We really didn’t end the season the we way wanted to.” Poeltl was drafted ninth by Toronto in 2016 and traded along with DeMar DeRozan to San Antonio for Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green two years later, only to be reacquired by the Raptors last summer, He drew some interest as a free agent, most notably from the Spurs.

Poeltl confident Raptors can rebound from loss of VanVleet | Toronto Sun

Ujiri isn’t spinning narratives when he says his hands were tied when the Houston Rockets jumped in with a three-year, $130-million deal to lure VanVleet away. Now things change a little if that third year is a player option or a team option and that doesn’t appear to be completely firmed up just yet, but what doesn’t change is the fact that VanVleet is no longer a Raptor.

Jakob Poeltl, however, is a Raptor and will be for the next three and possibly four years. The fourth year of his $80-million deal is a player option. Poeltl and newest Raptor Jalen McDaniels both spent some time in front of the Toronto media as the Raptors made Poeltl’s return official and officially introduced McDaniels, who arrives on a two-year $9.3-million deal from Philly. Still not official was the reported deal with point guard Dennis Schroder who is believed to have signed for two years and just over $25 million, though that is expected soon. VanVleet and his team had not settled on a decision about re-signing or taking Houston’s money when Poeltl made his commitment. And while he admitted a VanVleet decision did factor into his own, in the end, Poeltl went ahead and made the decision that was best for him and that meant staying in Toronto. “It’s one of those things where I’m definitely happy for him,” Poeltl said of VanVleet cashing in. “And yeah, for selfish reasons and our team’s sake, it would have been good to have him here.

Behind the scenes of Jordi Fernandez replacing Nick Nurse as Team Canada’s head coach – Yahoo!