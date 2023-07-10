,

Canada Finalizes GLOBL JAM Roster

According to Canadian Basketball scout Wes Brown, Canada has finalized their 12-man roster for GLOBL JAM.

Player TeamConferencePosition
Enoch BoakyeFresno StateMountain West ConferenceC
Joel BrownIonaMetro Atlantic Athletic ConferenceG
Thomas KennedyUniversity of Windsor (Scarborough Shooting Stars, CEBL)Ontario University AthleticsF
Elijah MahiWest ValleyCoast ConferenceF
Marko MaleticLong IslandNortheast ConferenceG
Nana Owusu-AnaneBrownIvy LeagueF
Adam PaigeUniversity of AlbertaCanada WestF
Addison PattersonNorthwestern StateSouthland ConferenceG
Aaron RhoomsToronto Metropolitan University (Scarborough Shooting Stars, CEBL)Ontario University AthleticsF
Jahmyl TelfortButlerBig East ConferenceG
Kellen TynesMaineAmerica East ConferenceG
Aiden WarnholtzCarleton (Niagara River Lions, CEBL)Ontario University AthleticsG
Canada Basketball fans should be extra excited for GLOBL JAM this year as the 2023 World Cup training camp invite list will be unveiled on the broadcast, as reported by Oren Weisfeld.

Weisfeld also reported that Nathaniel Mitchell will be back as the head coach for the second consecutive year. I’m a big fan of Mitchell who recently led a young and inexperienced Canadian SMNT to a 4th place finish at the AmeriCup in 2022.

For some more general info about GLOBL JAM, Canada’s schedule and my overall thoughts on the strength of the roster see here.
