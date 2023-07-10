Canada Finalizes GLOBL JAM Roster

According to Canadian Basketball scout Wes Brown, Canada has finalized their 12-man roster for GLOBL JAM.

Player Team Conference Position Enoch Boakye Fresno State Mountain West Conference C Joel Brown Iona Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference G Thomas Kennedy University of Windsor (Scarborough Shooting Stars, CEBL) Ontario University Athletics F Elijah Mahi West Valley Coast Conference F Marko Maletic Long Island Northeast Conference G Nana Owusu-Anane Brown Ivy League F Adam Paige University of Alberta Canada West F Addison Patterson Northwestern State Southland Conference G Aaron Rhooms Toronto Metropolitan University (Scarborough Shooting Stars, CEBL) Ontario University Athletics F Jahmyl Telfort Butler Big East Conference G Kellen Tynes Maine America East Conference G Aiden Warnholtz Carleton (Niagara River Lions, CEBL) Ontario University Athletics G Canada Basketball fans should be extra excited for GLOBL JAM this year as the 2023 World Cup training camp invite list will be unveiled on the broadcast, as reported by Oren Weisfeld.



Weisfeld also reported that Nathaniel Mitchell will be back as the head coach for the second consecutive year. I’m a big fan of Mitchell who recently led a young and inexperienced Canadian SMNT to a 4th place finish at the AmeriCup in 2022.



For some more general info about GLOBL JAM, Canada’s schedule and my overall thoughts on the strength of the roster see here.