Canada Finalizes GLOBL JAM Roster

According to Canadian Basketball scout Wes Brown, Canada has finalized their 12-man roster for GLOBL JAM.
|Player
|Team
|Conference
|Position
|Enoch Boakye
|Fresno State
|Mountain West Conference
|C
|Joel Brown
|Iona
|Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
|G
|Thomas Kennedy
|University of Windsor (Scarborough Shooting Stars, CEBL)
|Ontario University Athletics
|F
|Elijah Mahi
|West Valley
|Coast Conference
|F
|Marko Maletic
|Long Island
|Northeast Conference
|G
|Nana Owusu-Anane
|Brown
|Ivy League
|F
|Adam Paige
|University of Alberta
|Canada West
|F
|Addison Patterson
|Northwestern State
|Southland Conference
|G
|Aaron Rhooms
|Toronto Metropolitan University (Scarborough Shooting Stars, CEBL)
|Ontario University Athletics
|F
|Jahmyl Telfort
|Butler
|Big East Conference
|G
|Kellen Tynes
|Maine
|America East Conference
|G
|Aiden Warnholtz
|Carleton (Niagara River Lions, CEBL)
|Ontario University Athletics
|G
Weisfeld also reported that Nathaniel Mitchell will be back as the head coach for the second consecutive year. I’m a big fan of Mitchell who recently led a young and inexperienced Canadian SMNT to a 4th place finish at the AmeriCup in 2022.
For some more general info about GLOBL JAM, Canada’s schedule and my overall thoughts on the strength of the roster see here.