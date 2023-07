Oren Weisfeld and Adon Moss debate Toronto's offseason, what to do with Pascal Siakam, Gradey Dick, and more...

Oren Weisfeld and Adon Moss are back on the Rap Up at the height of NBA doldrums to discuss:

the Raptors [disappointing] offseason,

Summer League,

Gradey Dick,

the Pascal Siakam quandary,

Toronto’s general outlook for next season,

the Dame Sitch and “Loyalty”, and

to pay or not to pay Jaylen Brown’s whopping new contract.

Happy Summer.