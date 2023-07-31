,

Raptors sign Garrett Temple

Toronto continues building in the offseason.

Toronto has signed veteran Garrett Temple to a one-year, $3.2M deal.

Temple is joining his 12th team in the NBA as he enters his 14th season.

He doesn’t have many eye-popping numbers as he’s averaged 6.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game throughout his career, mostly serving as a second-unit player.

The one part of his game that is intriguing and is an area where the Raptors must get better is the three-ball.

Temple is a career 34.5% shooter from beyond the arc and shot 42.3% from three last season for the Pelicans.

The Raptors are now set to have 19 bodies at training camp with 15 guaranteed deals.

