Raptors sign Garrett Temple

Toronto has signed veteran Garrett Temple to a one-year, $3.2M deal.
He doesn’t have many eye-popping numbers as he’s averaged 6.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game throughout his career, mostly serving as a second-unit player.
The one part of his game that is intriguing and is an area where the Raptors must get better is the three-ball.
Temple is a career 34.5% shooter from beyond the arc and shot 42.3% from three last season for the Pelicans.
The Raptors are now set to have 19 bodies at training camp with 15 guaranteed deals.
