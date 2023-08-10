Top NBA Duos, FIBA Finalists and Pascal Hysteria – Confederacy of Dunks

This week, we're talking about the best duos in the league, which teams will medal at FIBA, which Raptor will have an interesting future career and the latest Pascal trade hysterics.

Off-Season Funhouse: Episode 293

Joining us this week: You know him as a writer and one of the hosts of “The Rap Up” on Raptors Republic, it’s Oren Weisfeld! He’s a writer for Raptors HQ and host of the “That’s a Rap Podcast,” it’s Jay Rosales!

(00:00) – Intro time, guests and all! Dance!

(05:36) – Who are the top three duos in the NBA?

(24:40) – What teams finish 1st, 2nd, 3rd in the FIBA tournament?

(34:47) – Which current Raptor is going to have the most interesting post-basketball career?

(44:27) – Is the hysteria around Pascal Siakam justified or is it just summer boredom?

