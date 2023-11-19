Quick Reaction: Raptors 142, Pistons, 113

B O. Anunoby 27 MIN, 9 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 2-11 FG, 1-6 3FG, 4-6 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 15 +/- In his first game back OG played got back to his usual self on the defensive end. There may still be some adjustments to come as he deals with stitches on his shooting hand, but he’s still as impactful as ever.

A P. Siakam 29 MIN, 23 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 10-18 FG, 1-2 3FG, 2-3 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 23 +/- A really stellar performance from Siakam tonight, who really stuffed the stat sheet in an impactful way. Watching him adjust to not always being the primary focus on offense hasn’t always gone smoothly, but he found the perfect balance of that tonight.

A+ J. Poeltl 25 MIN, 16 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 6-6 FG, 0-0 3FG, 4-5 FT, 3 BLK, 1 TO, 21 +/- Without question, tonight was Jak’s best game of the season. He really showed what he can do as a passer out of the post, and was dominant defensively under the basket. 4-5 from the line is pretty nice to see as well.

A+ S. Barnes 25 MIN, 17 PTS, 7 REB, 9 AST, 0 STL, 7-11 FG, 3-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 37 +/- Scottie looked dominant on both ends tonight. Nearly finished with a triple-double in only 25 minutes. The shooting seems to have returned after a few game slump. Not much to say other than he looked like the best player on the court tonight.

A D. Schroder 26 MIN, 17 PTS, 2 REB, 7 AST, 1 STL, 8-15 FG, 0-4 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 19 +/- Dennis had the toughest defensive assignment in guarding Cade and also did an excellent job facilitating and scoring on the other end. He shredded the Pistons’ in drop coverage tonight, and finished without a turnover either.

A- G. Trent Jr. 26 MIN, 18 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 6-12 FG, 2-7 3FG, 4-4 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 20 +/- Gary had a rough stretch at the beginning of the game but managed to finish strong tonight. His offensive production has been underwhelming so far, so hopefully seeing the shots fall for him tonight can get him back in a rhythm.

A- M. Flynn 21 MIN, 7 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 3-5 FG, 1-2 3FG, 0-2 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 0 +/- Flynn continues to build on what has been an impressive season for him. His effort on defense has been a welcomed addition and he’s done a fine job keeping the Raptors at a high pace in the half-court.

A P. Achiuwa 19 MIN, 12 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST, 0 STL, 5-10 FG, 2-4 3FG, 0-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 17 +/- A really promising performance from Precious tonight. Finishing with five assists and hitting two three-pointers. He got away from the shooting that electrified fans in his first season with the Raptors, hopefully, this is a sign of more to come.

A- C. Boucher 18 MIN, 14 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 5-7 FG, 3-4 3FG, 1-3 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 10 +/- Boucher continues to solidify his spot in the rotation with a great performance tonight. His energy and shotmaking are always a welcome addition.

B G. Dick 12 MIN, 5 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 1-3 FG, 1-2 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -3 +/- Would have liked to see Gradey get a bit more run amidst the Raptors dominating tonight. Still nice to see a shot fall from him. I have no doubt that the production will come for him as he gets more and more accustomed to the speed of the game.

B J. McDaniels 08 MIN, 4 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 2-4 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -5 +/- We can only really hope that McDaniels’ play will improve as he rebuilds his confidence. After some really rough offensive performances, it’s just nice to see him get a few easy ones. Hard to complain here.