Quick Reaction: Raptors 107, Magic 126

|Raptors
|107
|Final
|126
|Magic
C+
|O. Anunoby30 MIN, 11 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 4-8 FG, 3-5 3FG, 0-0 FT, 3 BLK, 4 TO, -15 +/-
In his second game back from a finger laceration injury it was good to see Anunoby’s shooting touch return. He went 2-11 from the field and 1-6 from deep against the Pistons but tonight he started 4-7 from the field and 3-4 from three, scoring 11 points in the first half. Unfortunately, he didn’t make another basket the rest of the night, nor did he take another shot. Try not to put too much stock into it considering he’s still getting back into a groove after missing three games.
B
|P. Siakam30 MIN, 16 PTS, 2 REB, 8 AST, 1 STL, 5-10 FG, 0-2 3FG, 6-8 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -7 +/-
Lately, it feels impossible to describe Pascal Siakam’s game without mentioning the term post-up. Tonight was no different. It felt like every time he was in the post, good things happened. He would either quickly find ways to score or when the double came, he would make the right read and dish the ball. He especially succeeded with throwing interior passes to cutters under the rim. If he could just shoot from three at an even marginally respectable rate it would open up so much for his game and the offence as a whole. After snapping an 0-17 streak by knocking down a triple against the Pistons, he went o-fer from beyond the arch once again.
C+
|J. Poeltl23 MIN, 10 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 5-7 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 4 TO, -13 +/-
Jakob Poeltl really has developed a chemistry with Dennis Schröder when it comes to the pick-and-roll. It’s evident that duo’s comfortability operating together is growing with each game. The part that the Austrian needs to figure out now is how to stay on the floor with faster-paced teams. He played just 23 minutes, partially due to foul trouble, partially because of how much the Magic kept pushing the pace and moving in transition. When that happens, the Raptors tend to go to the more mobile Precious Achiuwa, and we all know the results are a mixed bag. Poeltl may not be exciting or athletic, but he provides reliable interior defence and rarely makes head-scratching mistakes.
C+
|S. Barnes30 MIN, 14 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL, 5-11 FG, 1-4 3FG, 3-4 FT, 0 BLK, 5 TO, -22 +/-
Scottie Barnes started the game slowly but woke up in the second quarter. All 10 of his first-half points came in the second and the forward scored or assisted on 18 of the team’s 33 points in the frame. Like most of the squad, however, that was about all the Raptors got from him. Barnes efforts the rest of the night felt a bit muted as he couldn’t get his shot going from distance, or generate much for anyone else.
B
|D. Schroder27 MIN, 24 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 8-13 FG, 4-4 3FG, 4-4 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -11 +/-
Before the game, Raptors show host (and Raptors Republic alumni) Will Lou asked, “who’s going to step up amongst the guards?” for Toronto, and the clear-cut answer was Dennis Schröder. He was the only guard to step up and provide any sort of punch. He was also doing it without the ball in his hands nearly as much as usual. At least in the sense that when he had the ball he wasn’t trying to run the offence. Weird, considering the German entered the night ranked eighth in the league in assists (7.3 APG). But, with how much Siakam was operating and initiating out of the post maybe it was just a case of the gameplan not running the ball through him as much.
D
|G. Trent Jr.21 MIN, 3 PTS, 0 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1-6 FG, 1-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -3 +/-
A rough outing for Gary Trent Jr. Very little was working for him tonight but he also wasn’t looking to do anything other than try and score the ball. He had blinders on and that may be fine when he’s having a good shooting night but when you’ve hit just one shot, try and find other ways to make an impact.
D
|M. Flynn19 MIN, 6 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2-4 FG, 1-2 3FG, 1-2 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -14 +/-
Malachi Flynn’s minute felt inconsequential and that’s a bad thing. He didn’t score until garbage time, he wasn’t generating opportunities for others, and he wasn’t really locking anyone down. For your backup guard, if he’s doing none of those things, what is he providing out there? He’s improved game-by-game in the grand scheme of things, but the bar was low to begin with.
D
|P. Achiuwa15 MIN, 5 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 2-4 FG, 0-1 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -9 +/-
For all the positive things we saw out of Precious Achiuwa against Detroit, things that highlighted just how much potential he has, there were just as many negative things today to remind us of how much he needs to grow. He picked up a couple of cheap fouls and turnovers while wandering aimlessly for much of his time on the floor. Way too many possessions lost momentum simply because Achiuwa couldn’t handle a pass that came his way.
D
|C. Boucher18 MIN, 3 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-4 FG, 1-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, -12 +/-
It felt like an old-school Chris Boucher night where he gave some and took some. He hit a timely three in the second when the Raptors were in a drought offensively, but he also fell asleep on defence and allowed a couple of easy baskets the other way. Not a whole lot else to take from his 15 minutes of action.
D
|G. Dick12 MIN, 3 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 1-4 FG, 1-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -2 +/-
Gradey Dick just doesn’t look comfortable out there. It feels like every shot he takes, every decision he makes, there’s a weight attached. Like he needs to make everything work out all at once. It’s hard to do any of that when he’s out there for 5-6 minutes and if he doesn’t get it going during that span, he’ll be done for the game. There’s a lot of debate on whether or not Dick should go down and join the 905, but simply for a greater opportunity and more live reps, it could be worth considering.
Inc
|J. McDaniels07 MIN, 5 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1-1 FG, 1-1 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 5 +/-
Garbage time.
Inc
|O. Porter Jr.04 MIN, 5 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 2-2 FG, 1-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 4 +/-
Garbage time.
Inc
|G. Temple04 MIN, 2 PTS, 0 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 1-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 4 +/-
Garbage time.
D
|Darko Rajakovic
Today was the seventh time in nine games that the Raptors have been down 16+ points. Most of those deficits have come in the first half of ball games, and after a point, that falls on the coaching staff. A team starting that slow on a consistent basis points to a lack of preparedness and Rajaković and his assistants need to figure something out. The defensive effort tonight was also unacceptable when you consider it was a top-10 defence of his Raptors taking on a bottom-ten offence.
Things We Saw
- The Raptors bench, after a few decent outings returned to mediocrity tonight. The entire second unit combined for 32 points against a Magic squad that put up that many points off the pine in the first half. Granted, Orlando has a top-five scoring bench in the entire league. Either way, getting outscored by 24 points is hard to stay competitive with.
- At 0-2 in the In-Season Tournament, the Raptors aren’t mathematically eliminated from advancing beyond the group stage but their chances are extremely slim. The best they can finish is 2-2 and even then they’d have to hope for point differential going their way. When you get beat by 19 points in a game, point differential isn’t on your side.
- Sportsnet’s Michael Grange joined the pre-game broadcast and gave his five ideas for making the In-Season Tournament better. My favourite suggestions were, each team has to dress their two-way players and any points scored by them count as double, and the knockout stage should expand to 16 teams instead of eight. What do you think? Let me know any ideas you have to improve the tournament.