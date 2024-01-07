Gameday: Raptors @ Warriors, January 7th

The pizza party was not in the cards for this new-look Raptors squad, as the win meter resets back to zero after their tight loss to the Kings. The Dinos now turn their attention to the Golden State Warriors in game three of six on their west coast road trip, who have had their own fair share of turmoil this year.

It should be noted that yesterday Draymond Green was reinstated by the NBA after being suspended indefinitely for punching Phoenix’s Jusuf Nurkic, but isn’t expected to play tonight.

After league’s reinstatement of Golden State’s Draymond Green, it is expected that he will need approximately a week to ramp up for a game return, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/rgIzuk2eRx — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 6, 2024

Raptors Outlook:

Raptors Previous Results

@ Kings L 135-130

@ Grizzlies W 116-111

vs Cavaliers W 124-121

@ Pistons L 129-127

@ Celtics L 120-118

The Raptors suffered their first loss in the Immanuel Quickley / RJ Barrett era, but both new additions have gotten off to great starts in Toronto. Quickley is averaging 20.0 points, 5.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds and is shooting 44% from three on just over eight attempts per game in three contests thus far. Barrett’s numbers are also encouraging putting up 15.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and is shooting 45.5% on three pointers on nearly four attempts per game.

Defensively they have both been solid in their own ways as well, and Jakob Poeltl and Dennis Schroder have benefited from that.

Warriors Outlook:

Warriors Previous Results

vs Pistons W 113-109

vs Nuggets L 130-127

vs Magic W 121-115

vs Mavericks L 132-122

vs Heat L 114-102

Golden State has had their own problems this year, currently sitting at 17-18 and clinging onto the final play-in spot in the west. Of course, there has been the Green suspension, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins have not played up to their calibre, and recently Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody have had frustrations with their playing time.

Both team’s seasons have been funky up to this point, to say the least. Not to mention, the Warriors have been one of the teams thrown around as a potential suitor for Pascal Siakam and will have an up-close and personal view of him come tonight.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 8:30 p.m. ET

Television: TSN

Radio: Sportsnet 590 The Fan

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Golden State Warriors

PG: Steph Curry

SG: Brandin Podziemski

SF: Klay Thompson

PF: Andrew Wiggins

C: Kevon Looney

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: RJ Barrett

SF: Scottie Barnes

PF: Pascal Siakam

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Warriors

Jonathan Kuminga (Toe) – Questionable

Chris Paul (Hand) – Out

Gary Payton II (Hamstring) – Out

Raptors

Gary Trent Jr. (Quad) – Questionable

Christian Koloko (Respiratory) – Out

Otto Porter Jr. (Knee) – Out

FanDuel Betting Odds