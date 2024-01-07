Gameday: Raptors @ Warriors, January 7th

The pizza party was not in the cards for this new-look Raptors squad, as the win meter resets back to zero after their tight loss to the Kings. The Dinos now turn their attention to the Golden State Warriors in game three of six on their west coast road trip, who have had their own fair share of turmoil this year.
It should be noted that yesterday Draymond Green was reinstated by the NBA after being suspended indefinitely for punching Phoenix’s Jusuf Nurkic, but isn’t expected to play tonight.
Raptors Outlook:
Raptors Previous Results
@ Kings L 135-130
@ Grizzlies W 116-111
vs Cavaliers W 124-121
@ Pistons L 129-127
@ Celtics L 120-118
The Raptors suffered their first loss in the Immanuel Quickley / RJ Barrett era, but both new additions have gotten off to great starts in Toronto. Quickley is averaging 20.0 points, 5.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds and is shooting 44% from three on just over eight attempts per game in three contests thus far. Barrett’s numbers are also encouraging putting up 15.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and is shooting 45.5% on three pointers on nearly four attempts per game.
Defensively they have both been solid in their own ways as well, and Jakob Poeltl and Dennis Schroder have benefited from that.
Warriors Outlook:
Warriors Previous Results
vs Pistons W 113-109
vs Nuggets L 130-127
vs Magic W 121-115
vs Mavericks L 132-122
vs Heat L 114-102
Golden State has had their own problems this year, currently sitting at 17-18 and clinging onto the final play-in spot in the west. Of course, there has been the Green suspension, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins have not played up to their calibre, and recently Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody have had frustrations with their playing time.
Both team’s seasons have been funky up to this point, to say the least. Not to mention, the Warriors have been one of the teams thrown around as a potential suitor for Pascal Siakam and will have an up-close and personal view of him come tonight.
Game Info
Tip-Off: 8:30 p.m. ET
Television: TSN
Radio: Sportsnet 590 The Fan
Starting Lineups (Projected)
Golden State Warriors
PG: Steph Curry
SG: Brandin Podziemski
SF: Klay Thompson
PF: Andrew Wiggins
C: Kevon Looney
Toronto Raptors
PG: Immanuel Quickley
SG: RJ Barrett
SF: Scottie Barnes
PF: Pascal Siakam
C: Jakob Poeltl
Injury Report
Warriors
Jonathan Kuminga (Toe) – Questionable
Chris Paul (Hand) – Out
Gary Payton II (Hamstring) – Out
Raptors
Gary Trent Jr. (Quad) – Questionable
Christian Koloko (Respiratory) – Out
Otto Porter Jr. (Knee) – Out
FanDuel Betting Odds
|Team
|Spread
|Money
|Total
|Golden State Warriors
|-2.5 (-110)
|-142
|O 237.5 (-110)
|Toronto Raptors
|+2.5 (-110)
|+120
|U 237.5 (-110)