Gameday: Raptors @ Clippers, January 10

Facing the best team in the NBA since December on a road back to back is tough

Raptors scope: 15-21, 11th in East | Offensive Rating: 16th (115.1) | Defensive Rating: 18th (115.6)

Clippers scope: 23-13, 4th in West | Offensive Rating: 23rd (111.7) | Defensive Rating: 12th (113.1)

Do the Clippers finally put it together in year five of the Kawhi Leonard-Paul George era? It didn’t look so after the first 10 games, where LA was 3-7 and had lost six in a row immediately after trading for James Harden. The jokes and slander were prepping for 2020 bubble collapse levels.

However the Clippers are a league best 15-3 since December. Russell Westbrook volunteered to come off the bench. Harden has been an efficient addition (including shooting 43.1% from three). Most importantly, Kawhi and PG are enjoying their healthiest year since joining forces. Leonard has only missed four games, while George has been sidelined for two.

Tip-Off: 10:30pm EST | TV: TSN 1/3/4/5 | Radio: TSN Radio 1050

Jakob Poeltl (ankle) is out indefinitely. Otto Porter Jr. (knee) has missed the last five games. Christian Koloko (respiratory) remains out. Gradey Dick, Javon Freeman-Liberty and Markquis Nowell are with the 905. Thaddeus Young got the surprise start at centre against the Lakers last night.

PG: Immanuel Quickley, Dennis Schroder

SG: RJ Barrett, Gary Trent Jr.

SF: Scottie Barnes, Jalen McDaniels, Garrett Temple

PF: Pascal Siakam, Chris Boucher

C: Thaddeus Young, Jontay Porter

No issue with the regulars in last update.

PG: James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Bones Hyland

SG: Terance Mann, Norman Powell, Brandon Boston Jr.

SF: Paul George, Amir Coffey, Kobe Brown

PF: Kawhi Leonard, P.J. Tucker

C: Ivica Zubac, Daniel Theis, Mason Plumlee

