Gameday: Raptors @ Trail Blazers – March 9

(First order of business: My bad for no Suns recap yesterday and late post today. Technical difficulties, thats on me)

Lots of players out on both sides for this game, and some question marks on Portland’s side. The Blazers got their first win of the season at the Raptors expense back in October. Completely different rosters at the time, of course. This is the second leg of a back to back for Portland.

Remember daylight savings (clocks go ahead) begins shortly after this game.

Raptors scope: 23-40, 12th in East | Offensive Rating: 19th (113.6) | Defensive Rating: 24th (117.4)

Toronto competed against Phoenix but lost by seven. The takeaway from that game was Immanuel Quickley’s near triple-double. He posted 21 points, nine rebounds and a career-high 18 assists.

Samson wrote an article earlier, highlighting IQ trending upwards with more touches in Scottie Barnes absence.

Chris Boucher played 24 minutes against Phoenix, finishing with 11 points and nine rebounds (five offensive). Darko Rajakovic admitted postgame that Boucher hasn’t seen much court time because he was giving opportunities to other players, but praised Boucher for his professionalism along the way.

Trail Blazers scope: 17-45, 14th in West | Offensive Rating: 28th (108.6) | Defensive Rating: 21st (116.8)

An expected rough season in Portland in year one post Damian Lillard era. Missing a litany of players doesn’t help, but its opened up the window for former Raptor Dalano Banton to get some minutes! Banton was previously on the Celtics this season, now averaging 13 points in 21.5 minutes as a Blazer, both career-highs. Rexdale’s finest is posting 18 ppg in March, including a career-high 30 points against the Rockets last night.

Also from that game: Anfernee Simons has bunnies himself but got caught badly on a poster by Jalen Green. Dunk of the year potential.

Jalen Green's poster in Portland was MONSTROUS 🚀



Take a look at all angles of his emphatic jam ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/7ZOeD8EMm1 — NBA (@NBA) March 9, 2024

Game Info

Tip-Off: 10pm EST | TV: TSN 4, 5 (after curling on 5) | Radio: Sportsnet 590

Raptors Lineup

Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl (finger surgeries) are both out indefinitely. Bruce Brown (knee) and DJ Carton (ankle injury in practice) are out.

PG: Immanuel Quickley, Javon Freeman-Liberty

SG: Gary Trent Jr, Gradey Dick

SF: RJ Barrett, Jordan Nwora, Garrett Temple

PF: Ochai Agbaji, Chris Boucher, Jalen McDaniels

C: Kelly Olynyk, Jontay Porter

Trail Blazers Lineup

Huge list. Scoot Henderson (thigh) has missed the last eight games. Shaedon Sharpe (abdomen) and Malcolm Brogdon (elbow) have increased activity but are not ready to return. Jerami Grant (hamstring), DeAndre Ayton (hand) and Jabari Walker (hip) didn’t play last night. Robert Williams III (knee) only played in six games, out the rest of the season after surgery.

(this was the skeleton lineup from last night)

PG: Dalano Banton, Ashton Hagans

SG: Anfernee Simons, Rayan Rupert

SF: Kris Murray, Matisse Thybulle, Justin Minaya

PF: Toumani Camara

C: Duop Reath, Moses Brown, Ibou Badji

The Line

Toronto is favoured by three points. Portland owns the fifth worst record in the league but the Raptors are only two spots ahead. Both teams are shorthanded. Toss up that depends on if the questionable players on the Blazers injury report play.