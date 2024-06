It’s binge and purge time. The draft party returns on June 26 at 3 Brewers near Yonge and Dundas. Bring your hopes and dreams with you.

This year we’re making it a free event so it’s pretty simple: show up. No RSVP needed. First come, first serve.

What: RR Draft Party

Where: 3 Brewers on Yonge/Dundas – Upstairs – Google Maps

When: June 26 at 7PM

How Much? Free.

See you all there.