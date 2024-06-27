The Toronto Raptors Select Jamal Shead with the 45th pick in the 2024 NBA draft.

Shead is a 6 foot 200 pound 4th year guard from the University of Houston. He finished his senior year with averages of 12.9 points per game, 6.3 assists per game, 3.7 rebounds per game, and a whopping 2.2 steals per game. Shead’s defense at the point guard position is likely why Toronto zeroed in on him at this pick. He’s a tough, active, and tenacious defender and hopefully he can eventually provide depth for Toronto.