The Toronto Raptors select Ulrich Chomche with the 57th overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft.

The Toronto Raptors select Ulrich Chomche with the 57th overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft.

Chomche is the youngest prospect in the draft and the first prospect to be drafted directly from the NBA academy of Africa. Chomche is a 6’11 225 pound center and Toronto is looking to develop and mold this young man into an NBA big man.