Garrett Temple re-signs with Raptors; Toronto’s roster full (for now)

The Toronto Raptors are bringing back player / coach Garrett Temple. He was a beloved teammate last season, and the Raptors are trying to re-prioritize chemistry and organic development. From that perspective, Temple’s return makes perfect sense.

Free agent F Garrett Temple has agreed on a one-year deal to return to the Toronto Raptors, sources tell ESPN. He’s repped by Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports. pic.twitter.com/PA6pzkfSs5 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2024

Perhaps most relevant: this brings Toronto’s roster to its full 15 (assuming the Raptors do not guarantee Javon Freeman-Liberty’s contract), with a depth chart that more or less looks like this. (For now, and excepting two-way players — I’m assuming Ulrich Chomche will end up there — who are less certain at the moment.)

PG: Immanuel Quickley, Davion Mitchell, Jamal Shead

SG: Gradey Dick, Ja’Kobe Walter

SF: RJ Barrett, Bruce Brown, Ochai Agbaji, Garrett Temple

PF: Scottie Barnes, Chris Boucher, Sasha Vezenkov, Jonathan Mogbo

C: Jakob Poeltl, Kelly Olynyk

Perhaps the Raptors trade Brown or Boucher. Perhaps Toronto uses its midlevel exception on a free agent or even re-signs Gary Trent jr. But more or less, it’s likely that you’re looking at Toronto’s upcoming roster. Or at least 13-14 of the final 15.