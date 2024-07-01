Garrett Temple re-signs with Raptors; Toronto’s roster full (for now)

The Toronto Raptors are bringing back player / coach Garrett Temple. He was a beloved teammate last season, and the Raptors are trying to re-prioritize chemistry and organic development. From that perspective, Temple’s return makes perfect sense.
You can read about his past season with Toronto here.
Perhaps most relevant: this brings Toronto’s roster to its full 15 (assuming the Raptors do not guarantee Javon Freeman-Liberty’s contract), with a depth chart that more or less looks like this. (For now, and excepting two-way players — I’m assuming Ulrich Chomche will end up there — who are less certain at the moment.)
PG: Immanuel Quickley, Davion Mitchell, Jamal Shead
SG: Gradey Dick, Ja’Kobe Walter
SF: RJ Barrett, Bruce Brown, Ochai Agbaji, Garrett Temple
PF: Scottie Barnes, Chris Boucher, Sasha Vezenkov, Jonathan Mogbo
C: Jakob Poeltl, Kelly Olynyk
Perhaps the Raptors trade Brown or Boucher. Perhaps Toronto uses its midlevel exception on a free agent or even re-signs Gary Trent jr. But more or less, it’s likely that you’re looking at Toronto’s upcoming roster. Or at least 13-14 of the final 15.