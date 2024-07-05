End of the Splash bros, PG back east and other free agency reactions

Es Baraheni joins host Cathryn Naiker to discuss free agency, Andrew Wiggins, Paul George to the 76ers and more.
Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Buckets & Tea episodes are available separately as well.
Es Baraheni joins host Cathryn Naiker to discuss free agency, Paul George to the 76ers and more.
Es Baraheni joins host Cathryn Naiker to discuss free agency, Andrew Wiggins, Paul George to the 76ers and more.
Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Buckets & Tea episodes are available separately as well.