The advanced stats darling cemented himself as a draft riser during the combine, and the Raptors capitalized at the 31st pick. Was Mogbo good value at that pick? What skills does he bring to the team? Let's and find out. If you want to check out the scouting report on Ja'Kobe Walter, the 19th pick, you can do so here.

Jonathan Mogbo | 6'6.25 | Forward | San Francisco | 22.6 yrs old