Canada loses exhibition game to the US in advance of the Olympics

Canada’s Senior Men’s National team dropped its opening pre-Olympic friendly game against the new-era Dream Team of the USA 86-72 in Las Vegas.

The Canadians were outsized, out-talented, and simply out-executed by the plethora of star talent on the USA side. Meanwhile, both Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jamal Murray struggled, combining to shoot 5-18 from the floor with 15 points. Because it was an exhibition game, neither team treated the game like it was life or death. And in the relatively easy-breezy atmosphere, the star talent of the USA was able to shine through.

The game started with shades of the 2023 bronze medal game, as Dillon Brooks opened the scoring with a neat little mid-range jumper. Moments later, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander came down the court to step to his left with his patented side-step fadeaway to make it 8-1 Canada to begin the game. Immediately after Gilgeous Alexander’s bucket, Dillon Brooks and Lebron James tussled in each other’s faces while sharing their lovely words of affection for one another. Brooks was actually booed by the crowd upon entering the court; as beloved as he is in Canada for his international performance, the USA seems to think of him as a villain.

But all was trending well for Canada. The starters extended a lead to nine in the first quarter to then see Jordi Fernandez briskly rush his starters off the court for the second unit comprised of all NBA players — but a rotation with none of the starters. Instead, the reins were given to Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Andrew Nembhard, Trey Lyles, Kelly Olynyk and Lu Dort. Then Canada’s 21-14 lead after the first quarter evaporated in a matter of minutes when Canada’s bench was demolished by the likes of All-Stars Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards, and Anthony Davis who all came off of USA’s bench. Specifically, Bam Adebayo, Davis, and Tyrese Haliburton collected 6 combined offensive rebounds off the bench. Their size and athleticism was a dominant advantage, and the pairing of Olynyk and Lyles was unable to stop the bleeding on the boards.

It led to the USA winning the second quarter 27-12 and leading 41-33 heading into halftime. Despite the Canadian starters’ returning in the second half, the USA built off their second quarter rally as Chef Curry poured down 3 after 3 with a little and-1 mixed in there to begin the third quarter. It was too little too late for Canada, who was unable to cut the lead down to fewer than five the second entire half. The USA managed, through Curry and co., to display their immense talent by getting in transition, winning the boards, and defending Canada’s star players incredibly well with Jrue Holiday standing out on the defensive end for the USA.

By the fourth quarter the white towel was raised for Canada who inserted their deep bench lineups of Phil and Tommy Scrubb, Melvin Ejim, and Mfiondu Kabengele. Not a fair contest against the United States’ deep bench of … NBA All Stars.

One major takeaway is that the Canadians seem to be ready to start games small, with a starting five of Gilgeous-Alexander, Jamal Murray, Dillon Brooks, RJ Barrett and Dwight Powell. In an exhibition game, it didn’t work well. But when games matter, expect the effort and intensity of that five to kickstart transition opportunities and run up the score. This was just the wrong venue for Canada’s gameplan; it’s hard to win when you’re smaller, especially when you have less talent, and even more so when you’re not trying as hard as you can.

Jordi Fernandez described that his plan all along was to play his starters and then directly switch them out for a five-man bench rotation unit. Fernandez wasn’t determined to win the game but was disappointed in his teams’ performance.

“It’s not about the win or the loss, I didn’t like the way we played,” said Fernandez.

Canada will now need to use this performance as a litmus test to see that it isn’t close to where it wants to be. There is work to do in all aspects.

