Canadian Women’s Olympics ends after loss to Nigeria

After an 0-2 start and minus-26 point differential, Canada came into this game already needing a number of scenarios to go right for a berth in the quarterfinals.

Belgium beat Japan by 27, which means Canada's SWNT needs more than a win to qualify for the quarters.



– if Canada wins by 26 or more, they're in.

– if they win by 9 or more, they need France to beat Australia



Anything else & they're out. — Keerthika Uthayakumar (@keerthikau) August 4, 2024

The first few minutes were a disaster. Victor Lapena took his first timeout after a 12-2 deficit and five turnovers in just over three minutes. Kia Nurse and Natalie Achonwa were subbed out. However the younger second unit of Laeticia Amihere, Aaliyah Edwards and Syla Swords helped Canada get back into the game with energy on the defensive end. Amihere in particular hauled in 11 rebounds (four offensive) in just 13 minutes. Bridget Carleton (who was Canada’s best player in the Olympics) added back-to-back threes. All of a sudden, the game was miraculously tied at 18 after the first quarter.

The second quarter looked even more promising with the same energy propelling Canada to a lead as big as nine at 37-28. Nurse checked back in and a delivered a couple of key assists. Shay Colley matched Carleton’s first quarter shooting with two triples of her own. It was the Canadians most cohesive stretch both offensively and defensively all tournament. Canada led by four at the break, seemingly poised to travel the double digit win plus France help route.

Then the third quarter delivered a fatal blow. As bad as the two point debacle in the second quarter against France was (Canada was outscored 23-2), today’s collapse in the third was arguably worse considering what was at stake. Canada shot 2-15 in the quarter and added seven turnovers. Much of the issues dealing with a full court press and overall perimeter pressure against the French returned, leading to easy baskets for Nigeria. The Canadians couldn’t make a clean entry pass into the post on numerous occasions. Lapena had begun the quarter with Swords and Edwards instead of Nurse and Achonwa, which probably was the right move but that didn’t stop Nigeria from going on a 15-0 run. Canada went scoreless for seven minutes, while Lapena rapidly subbed players in and out looking for a combination that worked. Simply, Canada looked lost on both sides of the court once again which could be attributed to coaching. Nigeria outscored Canada 23-5 in the third, trailing by 14 afterwards which ended all quarterfinal hopes.

Canada had improved on three point shooting against Australia but that was non existent in this game. Nurse finished 0-9 from the field (0-7 from three), and Carleton went 4-15 (2-10 from three) after tying a Canadian women’s record with five treys against the Aussies. The Canadians committed 26 turnovers (11 by Colley), making it the second time these Olympics that they reached the 25 turnover mark.

Yvonne Ejim was the only Canadian not to play in the first couple games. She checked in during the final minutes, as the younger players closed out the final minutes. While players such as Nurse and Kayla Alexander (33 years old) have been around the program for years, it will be exciting what Edwards and Amihere (both WNBA players) along with Swords (Michigan recruit) bring to the National team in their bid for the next Olympics in 2028. The run at Paris was definitely disappointing, after a fourth place finish at the World’s in 2022. There is more parity in women’s basketball now than ever. Nigeria became the first African team (men’s or women’s) to qualify for the quarterfinals with the win, finishing 2-1 in Group play after also taking down Australia. Meanwhile Canada bows out with a 0-3 record and minus-35 point differential.

Natalie Achonwa tribute

It’s the final time Achonwa will wear a Canadian jersey at the Olympics. The captain was in tears when asked about her career postgame.