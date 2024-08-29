Analyzing who will be on the Toronto Raptors roster come opening night

While there are still around 50 days until the NBA season tips off on Oct. 22, the Toronto Raptors’ camp roster is virtually set.

Going into 2024-25, there’s less uncertainty regarding the back end of the Raps’ squad as in years previous. But don’t fret, as there is still at least one roster spot up for grabs for all you training camp battle lovers.

However, much of the intrigue with Canada’s team comes from potential trades, as the mass exodus of veterans out of Toronto could continue. For now, though, the Raptors have a full 21-man roster nearly a month before the team kicks off camp at the Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM) on Oct. 1.

With more clarity on the roster, there are plenty of locks heading into the new season, even with the large amount of turnover from a year ago.

Note: Nothing in this piece is reported information; it is just educated speculation based on contracts, salary cap, and how the Raptors have operated previously.

Locks

Guards: Immanuel Quickley, Davion Mitchell, Bruce Brown Jr., Ja’Kobe Walter, Jamal Shead, Garrett Temple

Wings/Forwards: Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, Gradey Dick, Ochai Agbaji, Jonathan Mogbo

Bigs: Jakob Poeltl, Kelly Olynyk, Chris Boucher

The Raptors have 14 guaranteed contracts on their roster as of right now, and it’s hard to see any of them going anywhere. Presumed starters Barnes, Barrett, Quickley, Dick, and Poeltl obviously are included in the bunch, along with players acquired via trade over the last calendar year in Mitchell, Olynyk, and Agbaji.

Three out of four Raptors draft picks were also given guaranteed money in first-rounder Ja’Kobe Walter and second-round picks Jonathan Mogbo and Jamal Shead.

It feels weird calling Brown and Boucher locks, as either could be traded at any moment, but it’s hard to see either one getting waived before the season begins. Although, Boucher would be the more likely one to get cut if that happens.

Temple is another name you could question about being a lock, but Masai Ujiri and Co. offered the 38-year-old a fully guaranteed veteran minimum contract this off-season. Everyone in the locker room also speaks highly of the longtime NBAer, but in the event Toronto makes a trade or wants another roster spot open, Temple seems the most likely casualty.

For now, however, Toronto could use the veteran presence with him being only one of three members on the squad over the age of 30.

Contenders

Guards: D.J. Carton

Wings/Forwards: Quincy Guerrier, Jared Rhoden, Jamison Battle

Bigs: Bruno Fernando, Ulrich Chomche, Branden Carlson

The remaining seven spots in camp are filled out by one non-guaranteed contract, three two-way contract players, and three Exhibit-10s.

Second-year guard D.J. Carton, 2024 57th overall pick Ulrich Chomche, and undrafted free agent big man Branden Carlson currently man the three two-way slots, and will most likely keep them given that two of them are rookies. However, if one or more players below have a spectacular camp, the current two-way holders could be pushed out.

With the 14 locks on the roster plus the triplet of two-ways, Toronto sits around nine million under the tax threshold, leaving plenty of flexibility to waive fully guaranteed contracts or even take back money in a trade.

That leaves one roster spot for four players to fight it out in a training camp battle in Montreal.

Fernando (Non Guaranteed)

Fernando seems like the front-runner for the final spot as the only non-remaining Exhibit-10 player, while also having the most NBA experience. The 6-foot-9, 240-pound big man is coming off a career year with the Atlanta Hawks where he averaged career bests in points (6.3), rebounds (4.3), assists (1.0) and stocks (1.2).

The former second-round pick (34th overall) out of Maryland also played the most minutes per game in his career last campaign (15.2) while shooting 58.3 percent from the field.

On a Raptors team that still doesn’t have the greatest big man depth — though it’s improved from a year ago — Fernando’s finishing ability plus his vertical pop would be a welcomed asset. He sets good screens, rolls hard, and isn’t afraid to post up your favourite big. The first Angolan to ever play in the NBA brings tons of energy and defensive activity, although he is basically a non-shooter.

The 26-year-old’s contract is simple, if he is on the opening night roster he will be owed the full amount of the $2,087,519 contract he signed for, but if he is waived before opening night, Toronto will owe him nothing.

The three remaining players have all reportedly signed Exhibit-10 contracts (via Blake Murphy), making it somewhat unlikely that they will make the team. This crop will compete alongside Fernando for the 15th roster spot, but will receive a financial bonus if they join the 905 after getting cut.

Battle (Likely Exhibit-10)

After initially joining the organization on a Summer League deal, Battle’s shooting ability quickly earned him one of these Exhibit-10 contracts to come into camp and battle (pun intended) for a roster spot.

The 6-foot-7, 225-pound wing/forward went 9-of-15 (60 percent) from the 3-point line across five games in Las Vegas, after hitting at a staggering 43.3 percent clip from deep (six attempts per game) in his final year at Ohio State last season. It’s no secret Toronto needs shooting, having finished bottom five in team 3-point percentage last year and the 23-year-old can provide plenty of that with good size.

It’s possible to go from a strictly Summer League deal, all the way to playing games with the big club. After all, Mo Gueye accomplished the feat last season. However, it did take Gueye much of the year to actually get into the NBA, so it would still be an unlikely event for Battle to make the parent roster right out of camp.

Guerrier (Likely Exhibit-10)

Guerrier didn’t play much for the Raptors in Vegas, as the Montreal, Quebec native only appeared in three games averaging 4.7 points and rebounds.

The 25-year-old plays with physicality, rebounds the ball like he means it, and can even shoot a little bit hitting a career-high 37.4 percent from beyond the arc last season at Illinois. Expect him to be in camp mostly as an extra payday for when he is sent to the 905.

Rhoden (Likely Exhibit-10)

The latest player to join the Raptors, Rhoden, like Battle and Guerrier, will most likely find himself with the 905 this season barring a spectacular camp.

The recently turned 25-year-old has played 31 games for the Detroit Pistons over the last two seasons and has averaged 4.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, and shot 33.3 percent from distance over that span.

However, in the G-League last season for the Motor City Cruise, Rhoden was superb. He averaged 23.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.7 stocks while shooting 45.3 percent from 3-point land on over five attempts per game.

Nearly a month out from training camp beginning, it’s hard to see much changing with the Raptors roster, but you never know. Wildcards Rhoden, Guerrier or Battle could potentially make a push, while former second-round pick Christian Koloko could potentially also be back in the fold if he is medically cleared to return.

Whoever is on the squad come opening night, it will surely be a telling year for them in the first season of a new era of basketball north of the border. There’s at least one roster spot in flux, and there could potentially be even more. So strap in and enjoy what could be an eventful training camp before Toronto begins one of its most unpredictable seasons of the last decade.