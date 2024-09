Chelsea Leite is back on the pod as we start talking raptors again!

Summer is over and we are slowly getting back in Basketball mode. This week we talk with Chelsea Leite from Raptors HQ about which teams need to be all in this year. We also get Chat GPT to pitch us some Raptors slogans for the 30th anniversary season with some interesting results.

